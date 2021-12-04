55°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump man facing first-degree arson charge

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 3, 2021 - 4:22 pm
 
Robert Radcliffe
Robert Radcliffe
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews execute what's known as a defensive exter ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews execute what's known as a defensive exterior attack as they try to enter the Cheyenne Way residence on Tuesday evening Nov. 23. The home was later deemed unlivable by fire crews.

A Pahrump man is facing a first-degree arson charge after admitting to setting his home on fire.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Eric Anderson was dispatched to a residence along the 4500 block of East Cheyenne Way just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23 for a report of a domestic disturbance and structure fire.

The reporting party told Anderson that a man, later identified as Robert Radcliffe, 43, approached her at the Coyote Corner convenience store along East Kellogg Road, and disclosed that he just set his home on fire, according to the report.

The distance is roughly a three-minute drive.

“I made contact with the male and was able to identify him as Robert Radcliffe,” Anderson’s report stated. “I observed Robert’s facial hair to be singed and a strong odor of gasoline coming from his person. Robert advised me that he poured 10 gallons of gasoline inside of the residence and set it on fire. At that time, I advised Robert of his Miranda rights. Robert advised he understood his rights and became quiet.”

The report went on to state that due to Radcliffe’s admission of intentionally setting the residence on fire, he was placed under arrest for suspicion of first-degree arson.

Due to the minor injuries sustained, Radcliffe was transported to Desert View Hospital.

“While at Desert View Hospital, Robert freely advised that he poured gasoline inside of the residence and lit a paper towel on fire, throwing it onto the floor to ignite the fire,” according to Anderson’s report.

Additionally, Radcliffe advised that the fire did not ignite, so he took a lighter and set the gasoline-soaked carpet on fire.

“Robert resides at the residence with his girlfriend,” Anderson noted. “I was advised there was extensive damage to the residence, rendering it unlivable.”

As a result of Radcliffe’s alleged actions, he was transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

He remains in custody on a $20,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office, which has not disclosed a possible motive.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus spent much of the last weekend at the Salvation ...
Pahrump community partakes of Photos with Santa
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Salvation Army headquarters in Pahrump was abuzz with activity on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26, 27 and 28 as members of the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace worked to bring some holiday cheer to the valley while also raising much-needed funds to support its nonprofit mission.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided on the Nevada Legislature's website, this photo sh ...
Assemblyman Hafen decries state redistricting, files lawsuit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The election of Pahrump’s Nevada State Assembly representative just got a bit more complicated, thanks to the approval of a redistricting proposal by the Legislature last month.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee meeting on Nov. ...
No support from Pahrump committee for Rough Hat Nye solar project
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The evening of Tuesday, Nov. 30 was a long one for members of the Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee, which convened a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. and did not adjourn until around 9:30 p.m. that night.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Thieves stole a cargo trailer containing more than $2,000 wo ...
Local Salvation Army hit by thieves
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Pahrump’s Salvation Army prepares to serve families in need during the holiday season, approximately $500 worth of new toys set aside for its annual Angel Tree program were recently stolen, along with Christmas decorations and items being stored for the Kiwanis Club and Pahrump’s Sleep In Heavenly Peace organization.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A volunteer at the Pahrump Holiday Task Force's annual Commu ...
Pahrump community comes together for Thanksgiving
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving is a time for appreciation and for hundreds of Pahrump area residents and visitors, there was plenty to be grateful for this year at the Pahrump Holiday Task Force’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a group of locals who were working to ...
Pahrump Valley Academy virtual town hall set for Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Throughout much of 2019 and into 2020, a group of local residents hoping to add a new educational option to the valley worked diligently toward establishing Pahrump Valley Academy, which would have been the valley’s very first public charter school, only to have the proposal nixed in early 2020.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Pahrump Rotary Club bestowed approximately 1, ...
Rotary Club encouraging students to read
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Rotary Club has performed countless community service projects since its inception in 1987.

Getty Images Those who love to bowl, or those who just love a good raffle, are invited out to t ...
Bowling for Our Wounded Warriors – Fundraiser set for Dec. 5
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Donning a U.S. armed forces uniform is something that comes with great risk and the men and women who step up to take on the challenge of protecting America through military service often come home with injuries, both the visible and the invisible kind.