Pahrump man remains at-large after 3-hour standoff with SWAT team

Authorities surrounded the residence of Anthony Bell, 27, Wednesday night and sheriff’s office deputies, detectives and SWAT team members evacuated neighbors from nearby homes.

THIS STORY CORRECTS A PREVIOUS VERSION:

Nye County Sheriff deputies on Thursday afternoon were still trying to capture Anthony Bell, 27, following a more than three-hour standoff the night before with the suspect who allegedly barricaded himself inside a residence on the 4000 block of East Paiute Boulevard in Pahrump.

At least a half-dozen sheriff’s office deputies, detectives and SWAT team members surrounded Bell’s home just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night and nearby residences were evacuated during the standoff.

Several streets, including Quarterhorse Avenue, Navajo Boulevard and Paiute Boulevard were blocked off as deputies negotiated with Bell by way of telephone and a deputy’s public address system to surrender, without success.

At approximately 6:17 p.m., deputies confirmed that Bell was inside the home with at least one other individual.

SWAT team activated

An incident command post, according to the sheriff’s office was established at the intersection of Quarterhorse and Paiute, while Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were staged in an area near the Coyote Corner convenience store.

Additionally, the SWAT team’s Bearcat Tactical Vehicle was deployed to breach the home, where numerous firearms were located at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Verbal commands for Bell to surrender were audible from several blocks away, along with at least three “flash-bang grenade” blasts which were detonated in an effort to help remove Bell out of the home.

Electrical power to the residence was also shut down during the standoff.

After unsuccessfully locating Bell, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill ordered deputies and detectives to clear the scene at approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports that Bell had been apprehended sometime Thursday were unfounded, McGill told the PVT, which had initially reported that the suspect had been taken into custody.

A previous version of this story had been corrected and the story will be updated when more info is available.

Previous law enforcement encounters

On Dec. 4, 2022, local law enforcement arrested Bell after the sheriff’s office said Bell brandished a rifle during a fight with another man at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, according to an arrest report.

Physical description

Back in July of 2021, Bell was arrested in connection with a shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bell, who is considered armed and dangerous, is described as a white male, 5-foot-8 inches, 137 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who believes they may have information on the whereabouts of Bell is advised to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, or anonymously email the office at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

Contact Reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com