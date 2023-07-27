Pahrump man repeatedly called, texted 911 to complain about his birthday

Another Pahrump resident is facing a charge for allegedly misusing the 911 emergency phone system.

On Tuesday, July 25, Deputy Bryce Moser was dispatched to a residence in reference to a 911 cell phone disconnect at approximately 7 a.m., according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Pedro Burgos-Mendoza, began calling and texting the 911 emergency dispatch at approximately 3:30 a.m., and continued texting and calling 911 throughout the morning, the report stated.

“Mendoza was making statements such as, it was his birthday and that we ruined his birthday and he wanted his birthday present,” Moser stated in the report. “After making contact with Mendoza, he admitted that there was no emergency when he was calling and texting into 911.”

Following the initial investigation, Mendoza was found to be in alleged violation of Nevada Revised Statute 207. 245, that being the unlawful use of an emergency phone number by knowingly and willfully making calls and texts to 911 when there was no actual or perceived emergency.

Mendoza was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Nye County Detention Center where he was booked without further incident.

Bail amount was set at $5,000.

Sheriff’s office deputies have responded to numerous local 911 calls when no emergency existed in the past several months, including one where the caller falsely reported a shootout at his home and another where the caller just wanted to say “hello,” according to the arrest reports.

The sheriff’s office non-emergency number is (775) 751-7000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes