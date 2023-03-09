NCSO: Pahrump 911 caller falsely reported police shootout— three times

A Pahrump man is accused of abusing the 911 emergency line after he falsely reported that he had been involved in a police shoot out, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office report.

Nye County Detention Center Joseph Cooper

On Feb. 24, local 911 dispatchers received a least three calls from Joseph Cooper, who claimed that “police were harassing him and shooting at his home,” the report stated.

“Urgent response operators were also calling 911 dispatch because Cooper was continuously calling them via his emergency pendant saying he wanted to speak to a lawyer.”

Deputy Josette Dubois responded to Cooper’s residence at approximately 1:46 p.m. on Feb. 24, and noted that

upon arrival, the suspect again called 911 and told dispatchers that he wanted them to call his lawyer.

Following a brief investigation, Cooper was arrested and taken into custody for unlawfully using the 911 emergency phone number when no actual perceived emergency existed.

It’s unclear why Cooper thought he needed a lawyer at the time of his calls.

