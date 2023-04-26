Pahrump matriarch Charlotte Floyd dies at 86

Charlotte Floyd

Those who are not familiar with Pahrump’s Floyd family are sure to know about their legacy in Pahrump and Nye County.

With that being said, the veritable matriarch of the Floyd family passed away this month.

Charlotte Ann Floyd, (Woner), longtime wife and soulmate of Ron Floyd died on April 11, at the age of 86.

A public memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 29.

Ron Floyd passed away in 2013.

Early timers

The Floyd family, who arrived in 1962 with their young family, along with just a handful of other area families, are considered true pioneers of the Pahrump Valley, as the Floyd’s presence is conspicuous throughout all areas of town.

Sprouting roots

In fact, it’s difficult not to mention Charlotte and Ron in the same sentence when recalling their beginnings in Pahrump.

For instance, the couple helped to plant many of the Mulberry trees at Petrack Park decades ago.

Business prospects

Ron Floyd also established several successful businesses in Pahrump, including a well-drilling and pump installation enterprise along with Floyd’s Ace Hardware, and the Charlotta Inn Motel, which is now Charlotta Plaza.

Many fond memories

Daughter-in-law Julie Floyd spoke to the Pahrump Valley Times about what the Floyd family, in large part, Charlotte and Ron, personally contributed to the town over the years, including Charlotte’s role in founding the annual “Pahrump Fall Festival,” originally known as the “Harvest Festival.”

It should be noted that several other longtime local families also contributed to that community effort.

“Their pioneering efforts are many,” Floyd said. “Charlotte is credited with the idea of Pahrump having an annual harvest festival. It was alongside Ronny that they helped plant the Mulberry trees that you see at Petrack Park today. The pride they both took in their local community can be measured by their generous donations over the years. There were approximately only 300 people when they moved here.”

Giving back

Collectively, as noted in the family’s obituary, the Floyds also purchased quite a bit of acreage in and around the town which they would often donate to various entities, including land that is now home to the county’s sheriff’s office, court system, animal shelter and additional government agencies.

Family first

“Charlotte was always right along Ron’s side ensuring their success, and they made a great team,” according to the family obituary. “First and foremost, Charlotte loved family. She was a hardworking businesswoman but always seemed to put family first and was always there for her loved ones. To help make ends meet, Charlotte also worked at the local cotton gin with her sister Jacque Ruud. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and was a wonderful artist. One of her paintings is displayed at the Pahrump Museum. Traveling and spending weekends at her family cabin in Trout Canyon made her happy,” the family fondly recalled.

Deserved recognition

Additionally, Floyd went on to state that the altruistic efforts of the couple did not go unrecognized in the community.

In 2007, Floyd Elementary School was established on the valley’s south end of town.

“The high school softball field was also named after them,” Floyd said. “I remember they donated money for a new wrestling mat at the high school because they saw the need for it but they didn’t want any credit for it.”

Time flies

Charlotte and Ron Floyd were married October 3, 1953, thus this year would have marked their 70th wedding anniversary.

Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at the First Southern Baptist Church located at 741 E. Fehrs Way, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family urges those who wish, to donate to their favorite charity.

