Pahrump native seeks help with faith journey

A Pahrump native and her local church are reaching out to the community in hopes of raising funds to help support her journey of faith.

Hagerstrand spent her whole life in Pahrump and said she’s been singing for as long as she can remember. She also plays guitar and piano. Hagerstrand started attending Calvary Chapel Pahrump Valley three years ago.

The Pahrump Valley High School alumna worked at Starbucks in town for three years. Hagerstrand added that she loved meeting people from all over the world who were in Pahrump visiting nearby Death Valley National Park.

“Kaydance was always singing, even during the busiest shifts,” said one Starbucks coworker who asked to remain anonymous. “She brought a calm, positive energy that made everyone’s day better. You could tell her joy came from something real.”

In August 2025, Hagerstrand embarked on a new path when she left her job and started studying at the Calvary Bible Institute in Yucca Valley, California. At the Calvary Bible Institute, Hagerstrand is serving in ministry, studying scripture, and preparing for future missionary work.

“This school is very special,” Hagerstrand said. “It really exposes some deeper things within you.”

Hagerstrand’s church family at Calvary Chapel Pahrump Valley started a GiveSendGo campaign to support her studies at the Calvary Bible Institute.

“Kaydance represents what’s best about this generation of believers — joyful, humble and ready to serve,” said Calvary Chapel Pahrump Valley attendee Brandon Beckham. “We’re proud to support her and pray that God uses her life and voice to reach many people for Christ.”

The campaign has a goal of $15,000 to help with Hagerstrand’s housing, tuition and other ministry-related costs.

“This campaign would help me go further, spread the gospel and do the bold things,” Hagerstrand said.

For more information about the campaign and to donate, visit givesendgo.com/Kaydance.

For more information about Calvary Chapel Pahrump Valley, visit calvarychapelpahrump.org.

