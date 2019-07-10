98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump patriotism on display at Fourth of July parade

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 10, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Hundreds of area residents attended the 2019 Independence Day Parade on Thursday, July 4th.

This year, the annual event attracted 21 entries to the Calvada Eye parade route off of south Nevada Highway 160.

The Calvada Eye encircles the Nye County Board of Commissioners’ complex along Walt Williams Drive.

“We had several new ones this year as well,” parade organizer Linda Wright said. “It was a great turnout and in every direction you looked, there were individuals and families enjoying themselves. Just about all of our entries were giving out candy and flags to all of the kids.”

Wright also noted that she didn’t have the usual color guard this year, but things still worked out quite well.

“Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis surprised us and provided their color guard for us, which helped us out tremendously. The 6 a.m. VFW breakfast fundraiser went very well and a lot of people came out for it. I also want to thank everyone for coming out and of course all of the participants, including Joe’s Sanitation, who is one of our sponsors now. We are already looking forward to next year.”

Additionally, Wright wanted to acknowledge several individuals who provided their time and effort for the parade.

“I just want to give a special thanks to our judges Renee Thayer, Stephen Filarowski, and Eddie Williams,” she said. “I also want to give thanks to Butch Borasky and Dan Schinhofen for all of their help and guidance as well as a big thank you to all who participated and everyone who came out to watch.”

This year’s parade sponsors were the VFW Post 10054 and Joe’s Sanitation.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 3 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $59 million.

(Thinkstock)
Earthquakes rattle Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Two powerful earthquakes centered in Southern California rattled Pahrump on July 4-5, jarring local residents who reported beds and buildings swaying, chandeliers swinging and electrical outages from the second quake.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit ...
A sparkling spectacle lights up Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Residents and visitors of the Pahrump Valley were treated to a very exciting and dazzling spectacle in celebration of Independence Day, with the loud booming and bright sparkle of pyrotechnics filling the dark skies during the town of Pahrump’s annual fireworks show.

Getty Images An industrial hemp farmers meeting is planned for July 12 at the Pahrump Valley M ...
Hemp group is set to meet in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Hemp Association is hosting meeting on the topic of buffer zones for hemp growers in Nevada at 3 p.m. Friday at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Joining Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in submitting comments to ...
Nevada part of effort involving debit card overdraft fees
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a coalition of 25 state attorneys general in opposing any effort by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to roll back or limit its overdraft rule.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Several professionals from real estate and related industr ...
Pahrump event held for local real estate agents, brokers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Several local real estate agents, title and loan officers and real estate brokers were invited to a wine-tasting event in Pahrump at the end of June.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times This flyer announcing the pool's closure was posted on July 4 ...
Vandalism closes Parhump swimming pool
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Vandalism forced the closure of the Pahrump community swimming pool on July 4, a shutdown that extended lasted until July 8.

Screenshot of video by Ryan Muccio Water is shown gushing near Ambush and Dandelion streets in ...
Water spotted gushing in Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Officials have identified the source of water spotted gushing out of the ground near Dandelion and Ambush streets last week.