News

Pahrump philanthropist and businessman Ron Frazier dies

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 12, 2022 - 10:03 am
 
Updated December 12, 2022 - 10:16 am
Pahrump Valley Times file Ron Frazier

A long-time humanitarian, philanthropist and Pahrump businessman has passed away.

Ron Frazier died on Saturday.

Frazier, a native of Wisconsin, was the owner of Frazier Furniture store on Calvada Boulevard and owner of the popular Pahrump Life Magazine. He was also the co-founder of Pahrump’s annual Chili-Festival at Petrack Park.

Details of his passing aren’t being released.

Family members are requesting privacy at this time.

This is a developing story.

