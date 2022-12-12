Pahrump philanthropist and businessman Ron Frazier dies

Frazier, a native of Wisconsin, was the owner of Frazier Furniture store on Calvada Boulevard and owner of the popular Pahrump Life Magazine. He was also the co-founder of Pahrump’s annual Chili-Festival at Petrack Park.

Pahrump Valley Times file Ron Frazier

A long-time humanitarian, philanthropist and Pahrump businessman has passed away.

Ron Frazier died on Saturday.

Frazier, a native of Wisconsin, was the owner of Frazier Furniture store on Calvada Boulevard and owner of the popular Pahrump Life Magazine. He was also the co-founder of Pahrump’s annual Chili-Festival at Petrack Park.

Details of his passing aren’t being released.

Family members are requesting privacy at this time.

This is a developing story.