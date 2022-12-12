Pahrump philanthropist and businessman Ron Frazier dies
Frazier, a native of Wisconsin, was the owner of Frazier Furniture store on Calvada Boulevard and owner of the popular Pahrump Life Magazine. He was also the co-founder of Pahrump’s annual Chili-Festival at Petrack Park.
A long-time humanitarian, philanthropist and Pahrump businessman has passed away.
Ron Frazier died on Saturday.
Details of his passing aren’t being released.
Family members are requesting privacy at this time.
This is a developing story.