Pahrump pizzeria wins two more significant awards

After winning major awards earlier this year, Mia Ava East Coast Pizza has two new achievements under its belt.

SilverSummit going beyond the basics to help members thrive

“So, for us to win all these awards and have the backing of the town… it’s incredible. It’s been absolutely incredible,” Mia Ava East Coast Pizza Owner Gary Rurans said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“Without their [the customers’] backing and their patronage, none of this is possible,” Mia Ava East Coast Pizza Owner Gary Rurans said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“The team are absolutely over the moon,” Mia Ava East Coast Pizza Owner Gary Rurans said. “They deserve everything.” (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The winning streak of awards continues for a local Pahrump pizzeria after it picked up two more major achievements last month, further establishing the restaurant as a must-try spot in the valley.

“I’ve lived here 20 years now in Pahrump, and I’ve seen restaurants come and go and everything else,” Gary Rurans told the Pahrump Valley Times. “So, for us to win all these awards and have the backing of the town… it’s incredible. It’s been absolutely incredible.”

Rurans and his wife, Catherine, own and operate Mia Ava East Coast Pizza. The business opened in June 2024 and specializes in three different pizza variations: New York style, Detroit style and grandma style.

In March, Mia Ava won second place in the traditional category at the 2025 International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. Then in August, the pizzeria secured a third-place win at the California Pizza Challenge in the traditional division.

“Without their [the customers’] backing and their patronage, none of this is possible,” Rurans said.

Then in late October, Mia Ava won first place in two categories in the Great American Pizza Challenge at Pizza Expo Columbus 2025.

“It’s definitely a lot of nerves. I mean, you’re going up against the best 80 to 100 people in the country,” Rurans explained. “Just to place even in the top 10 is amazing. But to actually win this time, it was a whole different ballgame.”

Mia Ava won first place in Columbus for “America’s Best Pepperoni Slice” and for “America’s Best Non-Traditional Thin Crust – NY Thin.”

“We’ve hit third a few times and always land in the top three, but these are our first-ever titles that we’ve won,” Rurans added. “So, that’s amazing.”

Rurans attributes the restaurant’s success to the entire team at Mia Ava and all the hard work they put in.

“The team are absolutely over the moon,” Rurans said. “They deserve everything.”

For more information about Mia Ava East Coast Pizza, visit miaavaeastcoastpizza.com or call (775) 505-4434.

The restaurant is at 1971 Pahrump Valley Blvd. and is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com