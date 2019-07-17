Pahrump power outage linked to California earthquake activity

A power outage in Pahrump is being linked to recent earthquake activity in the region.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The second outage was initiated by VEA crews to allow them to complete repairs safely.

Two outages occurred the evening of July 11, both related to one another in the area near Thousandaire Boulevard and Plantation Road, Valley Electric Association reported.

“As suspected, Thursday’s outage was from residual damage from the earlier quake,” Michael Hengel, an official with of Valley Electric Association wrote in an email this week.

The first outage, affecting about 1,500 customers, occurred about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The second outage was initiated from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. by VEA crews to allow them to complete repairs safely.

The earthquakes in question, near Ridgecrest, California, were felt in Nye County on July 4-5.

A 6.4 magnitude quake occurred on July 4, and a 7.1 magnitude quake rattled the region on July 5.