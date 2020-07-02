Pahrump requiring town Fireworks Show attendees to remain in cars, not enter park

Saturday is Independence Day and the town of Pahrump may be going forward with its annual fireworks show but things will be quite a bit different this year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's fireworks show is set for 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 at Petrack Park.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows the bright burst of light over Petrack Park during last year's Pahrump fireworks show. This year, attendees will not be allowed to gather in the park but must remain in their vehicles to watch the show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times For those who want to detonate some fireworks on their own, the Pahrump Fireworks Shoot Site is open today through July 5 from 7 p.m. to midnight. A permit, which can be obtained at any local fireworks store, is required.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Residents are reminded that it is illegal for them to launch fireworks anywhere in the town of Pahrump with the exception of the Pahrump Fireworks Shoot Site.

Saturday is Independence Day and the town of Pahrump may be going forward with its annual fireworks show but things will be quite a bit different this year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To reduce the risks associated with an enormous crowd of thousands packing into Petrack Park, as happens every year during the highly popular fireworks spectacular, the town has announced that Petrack Park and the surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic and attendees are asked to keep to their cars.

“The town of Pahrump is taking steps to promote a safe and healthy Fourth of July fireworks event Saturday that will allow this important community gathering under the state’s face-covering and social distancing directives,” Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly told the Pahrump Valley Times when asked for details on whether the fireworks show would include any social distancing restrictions.

“Petrack Park and the area will be closed to foot traffic for the 9 p.m. fireworks, and spectators are being asked to remain in their vehicles,” Knightly continued. “Parking by the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Station and adjacent helicopter pad will be prohibited for safety reasons. Spectators will not be allowed to gather in the park or adjacent arena area.

Additionally, Knightly said Basin Avenue from Highway 160 to Whitney Lane will be closed at noon on Saturday.

The Pahrump Fourth of July Fireworks Show is hosted by and paid for by the town. The pyrotechnic display will be overseen by Zambelli Fireworks, with the sparkling, banging, booming fireworks to be launched starting at 9 p.m.

For those who may wish to light off their own batch of fireworks in celebration of America’s birthday, the Pahrump Fireworks Shoot Site is now open as well.

Residents and visitors to the valley must obtain a permit to access the shoot site by purchasing one from a local fireworks retailer for $5.

The Fireworks Shoot Site, located at 3770 Fox Ave., is open today, Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5 from 7 p.m. to midnight each night. All participants shooting off fireworks must be 18 years or older.

For more information contact the town at 775-727-5107.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com