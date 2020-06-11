Pahrump resident awarded $2,500 WGU scholarship

Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from Western Governors University Nevada to help her pursue a master’s degree in educational leadership from the online nonprofit university.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from Western Governors University Nevada to help her pursue a master’s degree in educational leadership from the online nonprofit university.

WGU Nevada announced earlier this year a plan to have $100,000 in scholarships available as part of the Silver State Rural Scholarship initiative to help students in rural Nevada pursue higher education degrees.

“Pathways to earning college degrees and credentials are quickly evolving, and WGU students – many who are rural residents – benefit significantly from the flexibility and affordability provided through our online, competency-based model,” WGU Regional Vice President Rick Benbow said. “We encourage rural Nevadans, and especially those who need an upskill or reskill to be competitive in this current economy, to use this opportunity to start or finish degree programs.”

Bond, a single mother of two, said she is extremely grateful to receive the scholarship.

“Now is my time to go back to school for a second degree not only to further my education, but to also inspire my children,” she said. “With them seeing me go back to school, I am hoping to instill in them how very important education is.

“I am very happy that I got a scholarship. It helps my family out a bunch economically.”

Rural residents of Nevada can apply for the scholarship before Aug. 31. For more information or to apply to WGU, visit www.wgu.edu