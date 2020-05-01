73°F
Pahrump resident encouraging salute to essential workers

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 1, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The country is in the midst of a public health crisis and while many are staying home as ordered by various officials, there are millions of others who cannot do so but must strike out for work each day, as they work in an essential industry.

This includes those battling on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, our health care professionals and first responders, as well as other essential workers who continue to show up to their jobs to ensure their fellow citizens still have access to the most necessary items and services, such as groceries, prescription medicines and repairs.

In the eyes of many, these health care professionals, grocery store employees, postal workers and all the others deserve something of a tribute to show gratitude for their dedication and Pahrump resident Bill Newyear is at the forefront of trying to organize such a salute right here in the valley.

“The idea is for citizens to make some noise at 7 p.m. to show their appreciation for our health personnel and other essential workers. Very few people will hear us but what we’re doing is showing support!” Newyear told the Pahrump Valley Times.

The first Friday tribute took place last week on April 24, with residents from all around Newyear’s neighborhood joining him in banging on pots and pans, clattering together wooden spoons and bowls and shouting out their thanks in a demonstration of recognition.

Newyear would like to see his effort take hold in the community and grow, so he is asking all residents to take part in the tribute each Friday at 7 p.m., with plans to continue the salute every week until the COVID-19 crisis is at an end.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

