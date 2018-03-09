Pahrump rollover crash sends 1 to hospital

Motor vehicle mishaps appeared to have dominated the majority of service calls for area first responders this past week.

Motor vehicle mishaps appeared to have dominated the majority of service calls for area first responders this past week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said fire crews responded to an early morning single-vehicle accident along Highway 160, on Tuesday, March 6.

Lewis noted the incident occurred at mile marker Nye-22 at approximately midnight where fire crews found a rollover crash, with one person mechanically entrapped inside the vehicle.

“Our Heavy Rescue 1 apparatus extricated that patient,” he said. “Their injuries were consistent with transport to the trauma unit. Mercy Air-21 landed at the scene, where patient care was transferred and that patient was then transported to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas.”

Car crash/vehicle fire

Later on Tuesday, fire crews were dispatched for another single-vehicle crash along Highway 160 at mile marker Nye-26, just before 8 a.m.

“Crews arrived on location and found the one-vehicle accident as reported,” Lewis said. “While there was no entrapment, that patient was injured but declined medical transport to the hospital.”

Less than an hour later, fire crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of East Fremont Street for a reported vehicle fire at a residence.

“Crews arrived in short fashion and found an engine compartment fire,” Lewis noted. “The vehicle had originally caught fire within an attached two-car garage, but it was pushed from the garage onto the driveway of the residence where crews extinguished the fire with no further extension. There were no injuries reported.”

Lewis also said first responders were dispatched for a two-vehicle collision just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 2. That crash occurred at the intersection of Basin Avenue and Linda Street.

“Upon arrival, crews found a T-bone type collision with one person mechanically entrapped inside the vehicle,” Lewis said. “That patient claimed minor injuries and was promptly extricated from the vehicle without incident.”

