86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump Rotary Club gifts local students

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 4, 2021 - 4:01 am
 
Updated June 4, 2021 - 7:00 am
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club Interact Advisor Nancy Thompson, just le ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club Interact Advisor Nancy Thompson, just left of center, stands alongside seven Pahrump Valley High School students after they received a $100 gift card for successfully completing their respective community service projects throughout the town.

At least seven Pahrump Valley High School students were recently recognized for their respective community service projects, courtesy of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club’s “Interact” program.

Last month, the students were each rewarded with a $100 gift card during a presentation at the Mountain Falls Grill Room.

Interact, according to the Rotary Club, stands for “International Action”, which is essentially a junior Rotary Club for individuals between the ages of 14 and 18.

All Interact clubs are part of the Rotary International Organization and must be sponsored by a Rotary Club.

Nancy Thompson is the Rotary advisor for the Interact Club.

She said the recognition is especially notable this year in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, while noting that during a normal year, the students would have to perform 50 hours of community service, all while donating at least 10 hours to local Rotary Club projects where they receive a reward at the end of their community service activities.

“They went through with it through this whole pandemic and still stuck with Interact,” Thompson said. “These are the kids who stuck with Interact and they all went to the meetings, even if they were online. So, usually at the end of the year, they get a gift from the Rotary Club because they have completed their Interact community hours. Every year they get something different.”

Thompson also spoke about some of the community service projects the youth take part in.

“They have worked with the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP),” she said. “The Rotary Club had a booth at the high school rodeo recently, and they came out and helped with that. These kids are the best and they are each going to get a $100 Visa gift card that they so truly deserve. They are our future.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Following the initial investigation, Jennifer Walker was ...
Investigation leads to embezzlement arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A nearly year-long investigation has led to the arrest of a local woman suspected of embezzlement.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Full Circle Community Organization will host the Wet Wild W ...
Wet, Wild Water War set for Petrack Park in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the intense heat of summer setting into the valley this month, there is no better time to get together for a day of waterlogged fun and area residents will have just such a chance next weekend during the Wet Wild Water War.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts helped conduct the retireme ...
American Flags, Veterans Banners laid to rest at Pahrump’s VFW
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The American flag, the Stars and Stripes, Old Glory, the Star Spangled Banner; it is known by many names but what it symbolizes has never wavered in the long and storied history of the United States. The American flag represents freedom and liberty, with each element containing its own special significance.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Artist Polo Parra poses in front of the m ...
Mural added to Beatty VFW Memory Garden
By Richard Stephens Special to the Times-Bonanza

The latest addition to the Beatty VFW Memory Garden is a patriotic mural by Las Vegas artist Polo Parra.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo of Little Finland, a rock formation in a remote ...
BLM, Travel Nevada kick off photo contest
Staff Report

The 2021 Bureau of Land Management Nevada photo contest is underway in partnership with Travel Nevada, and BLM Nevada will be accepting submissions for its annual photo contest now through Sept. 15.

Mat Roy Thompson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is Scotty's Castle looking from ...
Scott’s Castle photo library released
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The National Park Service has posted nearly 600 historic photos of Scotty’s Castle online.

Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Carson Grigory, 7, shows the form that made him the ...
Kids test mucking, nail driving skills
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was a bit difficult to tell just by talking to him that Josh Reid had competed Sunday at the Nevada State Junior Mining Championships.

Getty Images NASA has requested a 20-year withdrawal and reservation of land in Nye County app ...
Comments sought on NASA request to withdraw Nye land
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking comment on National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s application for withdrawal of 22,995 acres for use on satellite calibration activities, which would segregate the lands for up to two years while the withdrawal package is being processed.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County Emergency Management Director Scott Lewis sai ...
Parents urged to schedule students’ vaccinations now
Staff Report

Parents often make appointments for their children’s back-to-school vaccines in July or August, but with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine now available to those 12 years and older, the Nevada State Immunization Program encourages families to schedule their children‘s vaccination appointments now.