Pahrump Rotary Club gifts local students

At least seven Pahrump Valley High School students were recently recognized for their respective community service projects, courtesy of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club’s “Interact” program.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club Interact Advisor Nancy Thompson, just left of center, stands alongside seven Pahrump Valley High School students after they received a $100 gift card for successfully completing their respective community service projects throughout the town.

Last month, the students were each rewarded with a $100 gift card during a presentation at the Mountain Falls Grill Room.

Interact, according to the Rotary Club, stands for “International Action”, which is essentially a junior Rotary Club for individuals between the ages of 14 and 18.

All Interact clubs are part of the Rotary International Organization and must be sponsored by a Rotary Club.

Nancy Thompson is the Rotary advisor for the Interact Club.

She said the recognition is especially notable this year in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, while noting that during a normal year, the students would have to perform 50 hours of community service, all while donating at least 10 hours to local Rotary Club projects where they receive a reward at the end of their community service activities.

“They went through with it through this whole pandemic and still stuck with Interact,” Thompson said. “These are the kids who stuck with Interact and they all went to the meetings, even if they were online. So, usually at the end of the year, they get a gift from the Rotary Club because they have completed their Interact community hours. Every year they get something different.”

Thompson also spoke about some of the community service projects the youth take part in.

“They have worked with the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP),” she said. “The Rotary Club had a booth at the high school rodeo recently, and they came out and helped with that. These kids are the best and they are each going to get a $100 Visa gift card that they so truly deserve. They are our future.”

