Pahrump Rotary’s Cash Extravaganza goes virtual

Imagine, having the chance at winning a huge cash prize while simultaneously showing support for one of the local community’s great nonprofit organizations. That’s precisely what the Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley gives residents the opportunity to do each year during what is hands-down its largest annual fundraiser, the club’s $10,000 Cash Extravaganza.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo from last year's Cash Extravaganza, Dick Duffin, center, reacts to his $10,000 windfall. This year's event will take place online due to COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In mid-2019, Rotary Club members Ellen Arntz, left, and Eddie Williams, right, are shown hauling items off a trailer and moving them into Linda Bacon-Kendall's home, just one example of the club's dedication to serving the community.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times As part of its good works in the community, the Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley created the First Responders Reflection Area at the Calvada Eye. Funds raised at the club's annual Cash Extravaganza are what help Rotary in its mission to complete projects like this one.

This highly anticipated event typically showcases a prime rib dinner, door prizes, auctions and of course, the drawing for the incredible $10,000 cash prize, all amid a large crowd of excited and enthusiastic attendees gathered for an evening of fun and laughter, but this year’s event is going look a bit different. While there will still be an auction and the big drawing, the Rotary Club’s Cash Extravaganza is going virtual, and it will come as no surprise to anyone that the COVID-19 pandemic is the reason behind that change.

For the local Rotary Club, the Cash Extravaganza is much more than just an excuse to come together and have a good time. The money raised at this event is crucial to the club’s mission of serving the community and making a positive difference in the world. Without it, the many and varied activities that Rotary takes part in would take a big hit, but the club’s members were not about to let the pandemic hold them back.

“We are all treading on new ground with this pandemic. Rotary’s $10,000 Cash Extravaganza is our main source of income to be able to help our community and the world,” Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley Director Barbara Thompson told the Pahrump Valley Times earlier this week, shortly after the club announced that tickets for the event are now on sale. “So many events have been canceled this year and we wanted to do something so we have the funds to keep helping, especially our community.”

Thompson said the Rotary members had started the planning process back in May, when there was still a lot of uncertainty about how long the restrictions on public events due to the COVID-19 pandemic would last. That planning began with the intention of holding the event in person as usual but as the weeks passed, it became increasingly obvious that the club would need to shift its direction.

“As time has gone on we realized virtual would be the only way we could get it done,” Thompson stated.

So that is exactly what the club did, transfer its focus to creating a virtual event. Pivoting toward an online format, Rotary is working to set up the event so that patrons can participate through its website at www.pvrotaryclub.org

“We don’t quite have all the bugs out yet but in the very near future tickets will be able to be purchased via the website,” Thompson detailed. “Until then, any Rotarian has them as well as Nevada Realty, or call my cell and I will arrange to get them to you.”

Tickets for the event are $75 each and every ticket purchased gets the buyer one entry into the event’s drawings. In addition to the enormous $10,000 cash prize, there will be drawings for other cash prizes as well, along with a mystery gift and even an online silent auction that will be filled with all sorts of items on which patrons can bid. Thompson said the club is not giving any sneak peeks into the items that will be available in the silent auction but patrons can rest assured that there will be plenty of items offered to tempt just about anybody.

“Payments can be check, cash or credit card,” Thompson added. “The event will be hosted, live, on our website on October 25 at 3 pm. The silent auction is scheduled to be set up about two weeks prior.”

As is the case every year, there will only be 400 tickets sold for the 2020 Cash Extravaganza. To purchase tickets visit Nevada Realty at 1771 S. Highway 160, contact any Rotary Club member or call Thompson directly at 775-764-0681.

For more information on the local Rotary Club visit www.pvrotaryclub.org

