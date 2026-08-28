Pahrump Spooktacular Poker Run registration open

With public lands stretching for miles in any direction around the town of Pahrump, the Spooktacular Poker Run seeks to highlight the amazing adventure that can be found right here in the valley. (Caspar Fantasma/Nye County SxS)

The inaugural Spooktacular Poker Run took place last October, giving off-road enthusiasts and area families the chance to enjoy a weekend of fun, including a ride around the valley's trails for the off-roaders and lots of activities for everyone else. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Spooktacular Poker Run is scheduled for this October and event organizers are expecting to see not only local participants but an influx of off-road enthusiasts from elsewhere, all looking to hit the trails in and around the Pahrump Valley. (SpookyPokerRun.com)

In 2025, Nye County SxS and JGR Off Road hosted the inaugural Spooktacular Poker Run, which brought out hundreds of side-by-side drivers and riders for a trunk-or-treat for the community, followed by a poker run that led them off-road across the area desert. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Combining a love of community with a passion for off-roading, the Spooktacular Poker Run will return to the valley this October for its second year and as organizers ready for the big event, they are encouraging everyone to mark their calendars and get involved.

Founded last year by Nye County SxS and JGR Off Road, the Spooktacular Poker Run will include a night of candy-filled festivities for the whole family, as well as a full day of off-roading adventure on a newly-designed route that is being kept tightly under wraps until the day of.

And as a community-oriented occasion, the money generated by the event will be going toward one of the area’s charitable causes, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which works to build and deliver beds to children who need them.

Activities will kick off Friday, October 16 at Saddle West Hotel, Casino and RV Resort, with poker run registration and packet pick-up from 3 to 7 p.m. At 6 p.m. that evening, all side-by-sides participating in the Spooktacular Poker Run Trunk-or-Treat will begin setting up their decorated vehicles and candy vessels. Then, at 7 p.m. the event will welcome the public for a night of family-friendly Halloween-themed fun.

The following morning, Saturday, October 17, those taking part in the poker run will begin their day with a drivers’ meeting at 7:30 a.m. at the Wheeler Springs Plaza.

The national anthem will be performed at 8 a.m. before everyone starts hitting the trails.

All riders must be on the trail by 9 a.m. and return to the Saddle West by 5 p.m., where Pahrump Valley Little League youth will be hosting a “Wash the Dirt Off” fundraiser in the rear parking lot, with proceeds to benefit the league.

There are two different sponsorship opportunities for the Spooktacular Poker Run but slots are filling up quickly. Thus far, the Spooktacular Poker Run has already attracted 17 sponsors, including: BreathEasy Web Design; Safe Sled for UTV; Drew’s Tire Pros; Nye County SxS; the Law Office of Robin M. Holseth; Baja Designs; JGR Off Road; Valley Renovations; DRT Motorsports; GlueTread; onX Offroad; PCI Race Radios; Rocky Mountain ATV/MC; Pahrump Tourism; Kill A Watt LLC; and Locations Racing.

“For the T-shirt sponsorships, we only have the ‘name line’ left and just six of those,” event chair Ginger Simpson told the Pahrump Valley Times on Thursday. “We still have two stop sponsorships, for stops #3 and #4, available. We’re also accepting and looking for raffle prizes – kids’ mostly – and then of course, candy for the trunk-or-treat as well.”

Stop sponsorships are $1,000 each and come with the opportunity for businesses to make connections with hundreds of people throughout the event, while the six name-only T-shirt sponsorships get the business’ name out in the community for just $100.

“Last year, the first of this event, we had 235 off-road entries registered and over 500 people on the route,” event information details. “We expect even more to attend this event, both local and out of town. That is a lot of advertising to the sponsor! Additionally, being recognized on social media and in news stories, print and paper, for their sponsorship and being a part of this amazing event that brings such great positives to Pahrump and the community.”

For more information or to register as a participant in the event, visit SpookyPokerRun.com. Contact Simpson at 775-910-9669 or admin@spookypokerrun.com with any questions.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com