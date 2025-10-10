Pahrump teacher named Early Educator of the Year

Wiping away tears of happiness, Pahrump preschool teacher Alison Matulich receives a $500 check as part of her 2025 Early Educator of the Year Award. (Nevada Dept. of Education)

It takes a special kind of person to be a teacher, to take on the challenge of imparting both knowledge and social skills to the next generation while simultaneously navigating the ever-fluctuating world of public education. It’s not a career path for everyone but for Pahrump resident Alison Matulich, it’s a true calling.

As part of the state’s Early Educator Award program, geared toward teachers working with children ages five and under, Matulich was recently recognized for the work she does every day for the youngsters in her classroom, along with one other Nevada teacher.

“The Nevada Dept. of Education is pleased to announce that two teachers have been named as 2025 Nevada Early Educators of the Year,” the department announced in late September. “Award recipients are Katelyn Donaker, a preschool teacher at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks, and Alison Matulich, a preschool teacher at Mount Charleston Elementary School in Pahrump.”

Nye County School District Superintendent Joe Gent was thrilled to see one of the district’s great teachers earning some well-deserved recognition. “Her passion for early childhood education and her commitment to her students and families are an inspiration,” Gent raved. “This award is a testament to the high-quality educators we have in the Nye County School District.”

Described as a “shining light” by her nominator, Matulich started her career in education as a teacher’s assistant and ultimately earned her master’s degree in early childhood Eeucation.

“I love being an early childhood educator because I get to sing songs, read amazing books, explore math, pour paint, dance and laugh every day with students who are brimming over with joy!” said an enthusiastic Matulich. “I also find tremendous value in having a role that serves and supports families and children in my community.”

The Nevada Dept. of Education has been partnering with The Children’s Cabinet and Lakeshore, a teacher supply retailer, for the Early Educator of the Year program, which is now in its fifth year. As part of the award, Matulich and Donaker both received a $500 check, a framed certificate and a gift certificate to Lakeshore, where they can purchase any supplies they might want to fit out their classrooms with.

“Early childhood education lays the foundation for lifelong learning and success and today we honor the educators who bring that foundation to life with dedication, compassion and excellence,” Dr. Steve Canavero, interim superintendent of public instruction at the time of the awards, remarked. “These award winners exemplified the very best of what it means to nurture young minds and support families across our state. Their work doesn’t just impact the classroom - it strengthens our communities and shapes our future.”

It’s not only early childhood educators that the state is seeking to honor, either. Teachers from any grade and any public school in Nevada can be nominated for a variety of other awards, too.

“Nevada has many state recognition programs for you to recognize educators. You are not limited in the number of educators you nominate for an award and you may resubmit the form to recognize multiple educators,” the Nevada Dept. of Education notes. “Each individual award program may have a different nomination timeline but this Nevada Educator Recognition link is active all year for you to nominate educators.”

Award programs range from the Early Childhood Educator of the Year and the Nevada History Teacher of the Year to the Nevada State Teacher of the Year, Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching and many more.

“Families, community members, educators and administrators are encouraged to submit nominations of outstanding early educators throughout the year,” the department stated.

To submit a nomination, see the Nevada Educator Recognition submission form at tinyurl.com/38bxjckh

