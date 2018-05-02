Pahrump to host clean energy forum

Leading business, utility, and legislative experts will discuss how clean energy development can contribute to rural Nevada economies at a forum to be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 8 in the Valley Electric Association Conference Center, organizers announced.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Solar arrays line the desert floor of the Dry Lake Solar Energy Zone as part of the 179-megawatt (MW) Switch Station 1 and Switch Station 2 Solar Projects north of Las Vegas that were commissioned on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Paul Anderson, executive director of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development, is the featured speaker at the Growing Rural Economies Through Clean Energy event set for Pahrump on May 8.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman James Oscarson, R-Pahrump, who plans to lead a question and answer session following the presentations and serve as event moderator on Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas, plans to be among the presenters at the clean energy forum in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The market for clean energy tech in the U.S. alone is over $200 billion, said Steven Polikalas of Nevada Energy Forums and Expos.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Association Inc.'s solar project as shown in a file photo. Clean energy businesses are already making a powerful contribution to Nevada’s economy.

Leading business, utility, and legislative experts will discuss how clean energy development can contribute to rural Nevada economies at a forum to be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 8 in the Valley Electric Association Conference Center, organizers announced.

The event, hosted by the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, is free and open to the public.

Paul Anderson, executive director of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development, is the featured speaker.

Other presenters include Nevada Assemblyman Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas, and Tom Polikalas, representing the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project.

The event will be moderated by Nevada Assemblyman James Oscarson, R-Pahrump, who plans to lead a question and answer session following the presentations.

“I look forward to facilitating a vibrant discussion on the value of clean energy to rural Nevada and hearing from the experts on this panel, chamber members, and other attendees,” Oscarson said in a statement.

“We want to expand discussions on how Nevada can best leverage its business-friendly climate to take advantage of the job-creating potential in the clean energy sector,” he said.

Chris Erwin, CEO of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the group is pleased to host this event.

“This is an opportunity to highlight the potential of clean energy to brighten the economic outlook of our members and our community in Nye County,” Erwin said.

Clean energy businesses are already making a powerful contribution to Nevada’s economy, currently employing more than 31,000 Nevadans, according to a report issued in late 2017.

“The export of electricity produced by solar and geothermal plants in Nevada to other states is an exciting component of Nevada’s clean energy economy,” said Anderson.

“There are also a number of manufacturers of insulation, high-efficiency windows and lights, batteries, and other clean energy products in Nevada who are exporting their products to regional and national markets,” he said.

“We hope to facilitate more job creation in the energy-related manufacturing sector,” Anderson said.

Assemblyman Brooks said that solar panel and additional battery manufacturing in Nevada has a large potential for job creation, particularly in rural areas.

“During the past legislative session we saw one study presented by the American Jobs Project, which described the possibility of more than 28,000 additional Nevada jobs in these two areas,” Brooks said.

Large and growing markets exist for these clean energy technologies, event organizers said.

“The market for clean energy tech in the U.S. alone is over $200 billion,” said Steven Polikalas of Nevada Energy Forums and Expos. “Globally, it’s over a trillion dollars—and expected to grow at a rapid rate.”

“Nevada has the potential to become a global energy tech leader, bringing additional job creation and other economic benefits, not only to the major cities in our state but to rural areas as well,” he said.