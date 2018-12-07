Pahrump, Tonopah athletes meet off the field

The Pahrump Valley and Tonopah high school football teams recently met, but not on the football field.

Steve Stringer/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School and Tonopah High School football teams pose for a group photo in Tonopah on Nov. 9.

They got together for a group photo in Tonopah as the Pahrump Valley football team traveled last month to play Churchill County.

The photo was taken by Steve Stringer on Nov. 9.

…”The Pahrump football team stopped by THS (Tonopah High School) to stretch and have a walk-through on their way to Fallon for their playoff game,” Stringer wrote. “We were able to take a quick picture of the two teams together. In the middle, the kids are holding the old “ rusty shovel” that the two teams used to play for. The series is tied at four apiece and has been with THS since 1995.”

Stringer has ties to both schools.

He is a 1999 graduate of Pahrump Valley High School, where he played football and threw shot put and discus.

In Tonopah, he’s served in various athletic leadership and coaching positions at the middle and high schools.

The Tonopah and Pahrump football teams have not played each other since 1995 due to the difference in size of the two schools in terms of student population.