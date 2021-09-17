90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump traffic stop leads to arrest of local man

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 17, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Robert Thorniley
Robert Thorniley

A simple traffic stop led to the discovery of a substantial amount of drugs.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 6, when Nye County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Eric Anderson initiated the stop after the driver of a pickup truck failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Linda Street and Wilson Road, according to an arrest report.

“In the area of Linda Street and Highway 372, I conducted a traffic stop on the truck, where I made contact with the driver, whom I recognized from previous narcotics investigations as Robert Thorniley,” Anderson’s report stated.

“I asked Robert to step out of the truck, and Robert complied with my request. As Robert was walking back to the front of my vehicle, he produced a set of brass knuckles and tossed them into the bed of his truck.”

The discovery

Once Thorniley was detained, Anderson asked whether there was anything else in the truck.

“He advised there were a couple of “rigs” and a black pouch containing what he thought to be Xanax,” Anderson noted.

“Through my training and experience, I recognized the term “rigs” to be hypodermic devices containing narcotics. Robert confirmed the devices contained methamphetamine. Each of the hypodermic devices contained between 45 and 50 units of liquid methamphetamine.”

The report went on to state that while searching the vehicle, Anderson located at least three hypodermic devices containing a clear liquid in a console under the radio.

“In the back of the floorboard of the truck, I also located a small black pouch containing numerous blue and peach-colored pills,”

Anderson’s report noted. “From previous narcotics investigations, I recognized the blue-colored pills to be Alprazolam.”

“Robert was transported to the Nye County Detention Center,” according to information in the arrest report.

While at the sheriff’s office, Anderson was able to presumptively identify the pills to be two-milligram Alprazolams along with 0.5 milligram Alprazolams, according to the report.

“I counted each of the different milligrams and there were 20 of the Alprazolam two-milligram and 15 of the Alprazolam 0.5 milligram,” according to Anderson’s report. “Alprazolam is a prescription-only medication and a schedule IV narcotic.”

Thorniley was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Bail was set at $20,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Mount Charleston Lodge ‘lost’ to early morning fire
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The A-frame building that has long been a favored escape from the heat for Las Vegas locals replaced the previous lodge, which was destroyed by fire in 1961.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief and Nye County Emergenc ...
20th Anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks marked in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was an emotional morning at the First Responders Reflection Area in Pahrump when members of the Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley and the local community gathered together in remembrance of one of the most tragic moments in American history, the terrorist attacks that had the entire country frozen with horror on Sept. 11, 2001.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Recovers Listening Tour will stop in Pahrump on T ...
Nevada Recovers Listening Tour coming to Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Early last month, the Nevada governor’s office and Nevada treasurer’s office kicked off the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour, a 75-day calendar of trips to communities all across the Silver State geared toward gathering public input on how the state can best use the billions of dollars that are pouring into its coffers as a result of the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, better known as the ARPA.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal) Officials with the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System are urging ...
VA encouraging veterans to get an annual flu shot
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As the autumn season arrives next week, officials at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System are encouraging all veterans to get their vaccination for the influenza virus.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff's deputies and fire crews were summoned to a two-veh ...
Crash shuts down the main thoroughfare
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 14, following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Bourbon Street.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A majority of Nye County's departments, including the financ ...
County opens applications for financial analysts to work on ARPA grants
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last week, the Nye County Commission gave the green light to the Nye County Finance Department to hire two new staff members who will focus on assisting with the administration of the $9 million the county is receiving in American Rescue Plan Act funding and the application process for those hoping to fill one of those positions was officially opened on Friday, Sept. 10.

Teresa Martin/Tonopah Times-Bonanza The Nye County Courthouse in Tonopah is located at 101 Rada ...
Tonopah Courthouse improvements slated
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Courthouse in Tonopah will very soon be seeing some long-awaited renovations that will provide a variety of improvements to the existing facility, with Sparks-based company Reyman Brothers Construction, Inc. awarded the approximately $321,000 contract during the Nye County Commission’s most recent meeting.

Valley Electric Association, Inc./Courtesy Frank Jarvis, board of directors, Valley Electric A ...
Valley’s board appoints new District 3 director
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association Inc.’s board of directors appointed a new board member to District 3 (Beatty) in September.