88°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Pahrump trustees disband from American Library Association citing remarks from its ‘Marxist-lesbian’ leader

By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times
October 17, 2023 - 1:53 pm
 

Pahrump Library trustees have voted to disband from the American Library Association following controversial comments from its self-proclaimed “Marxist-lesbian” president, Emily Drabinsky, who reportedly advocated for member libraries to “be on the agenda of socialist organizing.”

Her remarks were allegedly made at the Socialism 2023 Conference in Chicago in September where she was a speaker.

Pahrump Library Board Chair John Shewalter says several people have expressed concerns over the ALA president and her political beliefs. He cited Drabinsky’s most recent comments as the main reason the local board decided to terminate its membership with the ALA.

“This came up through politics, but not from this body,” Shewalter said. “It came up from [the American Library Association].”

The Pahrump Library pays $175 in annual membership dues to the organization, which aims to “provide leadership for the development, promotion and improvement of library and information services and the profession of librarianship in order to enhance learning and ensure access to information for all.”

An audio recording of Drabinsky’s comments can be heard on Karlyn Borysenko’s far-right website “Actively Unwoke”, where Borysenko claims to have secretly recorded Drabinsky at the Socialism Conference on Sept. 2 in Chicago where she led a presentation that focused on “re-thinking schools.”

“One of the discussions was: ‘How to Smuggle Socialist Ideas Like Critical Race Theory into the Classroom Even When The Law Outlaws It,’” Shewalter said.

Pahrump trustees voted 4-0 to withdraw from the ALA on Oct. 9.

Vice Chair Brian Shoemake was absent from the meeting and did not cast a vote.

Pahrump not alone

The Montana State Library Commission also voted out the ALA in July 2023 citing Drabinski’s political beliefs.

This is not the first time Pahrump trustees have broached contentious policies.

Earlier this year, Pahrump trustees instructed librarian Vanja Anderson to review how other libraries cataloged so-called controversial youth books that contain themes of sexuality, gender, race and queer identities. Critics said the probe targeted the LGTBQ community. Pahrump trustees did not take action on the matter after Anderson reported that most libraries in her query rarely, if ever censored books from youth patrons.

Shewalter says Pahrump’s withdrawal from the American Library Association this month has nothing to do with the sexuality of its lesbian leader.

“I don’t care what Ms. Drabinski’s sexual orientation is — and I don’t care about this LGBT stuff,” Shewalter said. “I think we should be transitioning kids to Christ. That’s what I think we should be transitioning kids to, if you want to know the truth.”

John Clausen is a freelance journalist in Pahrump.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Woman dies after fall from hot air balloon
Woman dies after fall from hot air balloon
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump first responders and Federal Aviation Administration officials are investigating the death of a woman who is believed to have jumped to her death from a hot air balloon on Wednesday morning.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Buildings and Grounds crews are pictured hanging ...
Want to honor a local military hero on a town banner? Here’s how
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County launched the Veterans Banner Program nearly six years ago, with banners featuring the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. But time takes its toll, leaving the banners worn, and every few years the county works to refresh these pennants of appreciation.

‘On Patrol: Live’ suspends production in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that news from the show’s producers was sudden and unexpected. He said he wasn’t given a reason to why film crews decided to suspend filming in Pahrump for now.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has a meeting with Israel's Defense minister on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 ...
‘Gut-wrenching’: Sen. Rosen returns from trip to Israel
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., was part of a bipartisan coalition of senators that traveled to Israel over the weekend and met with leaders.

National Park Service
PHOTOS: As Death Valley roads reopen, visitors have chance to see rare lake in national park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — Officials and tourists are celebrating the partial reopening of Death Valley National Park after record-breaking rainfall created enough flooding and extensive road damage to close down the popular travel destination, roughly 68 miles northwest of Pahrump.

(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
UPDATE: Nye deputy fired 4 shots at armed suspect killed after Pahrump standoff
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill identified the man who was shot and killed by a deputy on Sunday afternoon during a tense standoff as John Beaudoin, 67, of Pahrump. The officer who shot him is on paid administrative leave from the department pending an investigation into the shooting.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers Annual USO Benefit Show took place ...
GALLERY: Silver Tappers USO Benefit Show rakes in the dough
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Silver Tappers Annual USO Benefit Show took place this past weekend and the ladies put their best feet forward for two performances that delighted audience members. But it wasn’t just about hosting a fantastic production. The event, as its name implies, acts as a fundraiser for local veterans’ organizations as well.