Pahrump Valley Boulevard slated for road upgrades

Nye County is marching forward with major road improvements county-wide and in Pahrump, the next endeavor will target Pahrump Valley Boulevard between Highway 372 and Calvada Boulevard.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Vehicles are seen traveling along Pahrump Valley Boulevard between Highway 372 and Calvada Boulevard on August 30. In the coming weeks, this area will become a construction zone as work crews rebuild the roadway.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The constant traffic along Pahrump Valley Boulevard, combined with the lack of a proper road base and other factors, has caused many rough, cracked spots, such as the one shown in this photo.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of the intersection of Pahrump Valley and Calvada boulevards.

Residents will not see any construction in the area just yet, however, as the Pahrump Valley Boulevard project is on hold for the moment while two other road improvement efforts are completed.

The Nye County Commission awarded the construction contract for Pahrump Valley Boulevard to Wulfenstein Construction Company during its August 21 meeting. Wulfenstein Construction, the same company undertaking other road projects in Nye County, was selected as the lowest responsive bidder, estimating a price of $991,992 for the rebuild of the roughly one-mile stretch of road.

The only other bidder for the Pahrump Valley Boulevard improvements was Meadow Valley Contractors out of Las Vegas, which came in more than half a million dollars over Wulfenstein, bidding $1,553,618.

Construction will consist of removal of the road base material, excavation of the native sub-base, recompacting subgrade, adding new structural fill and base and widening of the roadway from 25 feet to 38 feet across, including bike lanes. As with all road construction projects, motorists can anticipate a cone zone with all of the traditional delays that come from such improvements. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and patience when traveling through all work zones and may want to consider seeking alternative routes.

The timeline to start the Pahrump Valley Boulevard project has not been nailed down yet, as two separate road projects are to be completed before construction on the next big road improvement commences.

Other county roadwork

Work on the $1,052,715 rebuild of Homestead Road between Manse Road and Thousandaire Boulevard has been surging forward at a rapid pace, with crews ahead of schedule. According to the county, Wulfenstein Construction is expected to wrap up the Homestead Road project well before the originally anticipated completion date of late November, with hopes that it will be finished in the next few weeks.

Following this, Wulfenstein Construction crews will head up to northern Nye County to undertake approximately one week’s worth of road repairs in the areas of Belmont, Round Mountain and Tonopah. The contract for this consists of the resurfacing of 0.28 miles of Belmont Road, nearly two miles of Pablo Canyon Road and 0.20 miles of Valley View Road. The total cost to the county is $457,175. Road and Highway Builders was the only other bidder, offering a price of $828,828.

Once Homestead Road is done and the northern Nye County efforts are concluded, construction will shift back to the valley and the Pahrump Valley Boulevard resurfacing will begin. The contract stipulates that once a notice to proceed is issued, Wulfenstein Construction will have 10 days to begin and 60 days to substantially complete the project.

