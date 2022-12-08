Pahrump Valley Chamber leader will aid in Lombardo’s transition to governor

Pahrump Valley Chamber Executive Director Jenney Sartin has been appointed by Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo to serve on the incoming administration’s transition team and committees for economic and workforce development.

Pahrump Valley Times file Jenney Sartin, executive director of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, speaks at the chamber's 2020 Installation and Awards Gala. Sartin stands with Justin Curnutt, 2020 president of the board of directors at the chamber.

Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jenney Sartin has been appointed by Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo to serve on the incoming administration’s transition team and committees for economic and workforce development.

“I want to thank Lombardo for the opportunity to serve as part of their transition team and committees,” Sartin said. “I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to identify ways to help move Nevada’s economy and workforce development efforts forward.”

Sartin has served as executive director of the local chamber since June 2019. She led the local business community through a crucial time when the pandemic forced many disruptions.

Sartin has years of experience in government affairs, nonprofit management and public relations. She previously served as executive director of several nonprofits, including one that received congressional recognition for outstanding service to the community.

“Jenney is an accomplished leader and her in-depth knowledge of Nevada and its business needs will contribute greatly to Gov.-elect Lombardo’s transition team’s efforts to provide invaluable experience and insight as they work together to set Nevada up for success,” Linda Groover, president of the local chamber’s board of directors said.

Lombardo, the Republican Clark County sheriff who beat Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak for the state’s top office last month, says his team consists of “trusted experts in their fields who are committed to helping” him transition once he is sworn into office in January.

The chair of Lombardo’s committee will be Ryan Erwin, a political strategist and founder of RedRock Strategies.

“With his steadfast leadership and integrity, I’m confident that Ryan will do an exceptional job as we work to prepare our incoming team for success,” Lombardo said in a release.

Contact Editor Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com