94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

2 Pahrump Valley High graduates receive Student-Athlete of the Year awards

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
August 27, 2021 - 3:27 am
 
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Shockley PVHS Pahrump Valley High School Valedictorian Makayla Gent, ...
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Shockley PVHS Pahrump Valley High School Valedictorian Makayla Gent, at right, and Salutatorian Kathryn Daffer received their respective honors during the special Senior Awards Night ceremony on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Shockley PVHS Pahrump Valley High School Valedictorian Makayla Gent, ...
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Shockley PVHS Pahrump Valley High School Valedictorian Makayla Gent, at right, and Salutatorian Kathryn Daffer received their respective honors during the special Senior Awards Night ceremony on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Jason Orts/Las Vegas Review-Journal Kathryn Daffer goes up for a shot against Fernley in Pahrum ...
Jason Orts/Las Vegas Review-Journal Kathryn Daffer goes up for a shot against Fernley in Pahrump Valley's 57-51 loss in the Class 3A girls state semifinals in February 2020 at Reno High School.
Pahrump Valley Times--file photo Senior Makayla Gent runs the anchor leg of the 4 x 800 relay f ...
Pahrump Valley Times--file photo Senior Makayla Gent runs the anchor leg of the 4 x 800 relay for Pahrump Valley at the Class 3A South Region Championships in May 2021 at Moapa Valley High School. The Trojans won the event by almost 26 seconds.

Two Pahrump student-athletes have been recognized for their efforts, both on and off the field.

Kathryn Daffer and Makayla Gent, both 2021 graduates of Pahrump Valley High School, were selected as two of the top athletes in a statewide scholarship program. The former high school stars will be awarded a scholarship through the NIAA/One Nevada Top Ten Student-Athletes of the Year award.

“These will be our future leaders,” Bart Thompson, former executive director of the NIAA, said of the award winners. “They were dealt a horrible blow during the conclusion of their high school career. Yet, they rose up, persevered and moved forward at an outstanding level. They will continue to make a positive difference in our communities.”

The $20,000 scholarship fund will be split among the 20 individual winners, each receiving $1,000 toward their college tuition. The 20 winners will comprise the top 10 student-athletes in Southern Nevada and the top 10 student-athletes in Northern Nevada who excelled in sports, maintained a high academic status and who volunteered in their community.

Even though the awards banquet has been canceled for 2021, each winner will still receive their $1,000 check, a commemorative program and a gift to help further their education.

Daffer, a four-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball, softball and track &field) and a four-year member of the student council, graduated with a 5.30 GPA and will be attending BYU Idaho this fall. She finished second in her senior class, just behind fellow award winner Makayla.

Gent was also a star athlete during her time at Pahrump Valley High School, playing varsity all four years in soccer, basketball and track &field. She finished at the top of her class with a 5.425 GPA and has decided to attend the Provo, Utah campus of BYU to pursue a degree in physical therapy.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Disposal has been acquired by Waste Connecti ...
PV Disposal sold to Waste Connections, Inc.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

During its Tuesday, Aug. 17 meeting, the Nye County Commission addressed a series of agenda items related to the transfer of solid waste franchise agreements with the towns of Pahrump, Beatty and Amargosa following the sale of longtime local company Pahrump Valley Disposal to Waste Connections, Inc.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VinoJazz co-founder Doug Dubin, seen at the organization's i ...
Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta ‘safety and security’ concerns clarified
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last week, VinoJazz co-founder Doug Dubin made the difficult decision to cancel the Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta, which was set to take place today and tomorrow at Petrack Park, following a series of circumstances outside of his organization’s control.

Getty Images Youth all across Nevada are invited to visually demonstrate what they'd like to be ...
State treasurer’s office launches new art contest for Nevada youth
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For many youngsters, thoughts of what sort of career they wish to pursue when they become adults begin circulating in their minds at a very young age, with all kinds of sources of inspiration pulling them in one direction or another, and though those desires often change over time, it is never too early for a child to start thinking about their future endeavors.

Photo courtesy of UNR Extension Upcoming master gardener workshops will cover a variety of topi ...
Virtual, in-person classes teach gardeners how to grow in the desert
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the University of Nevada, Reno Extension College of Agriculture, Bioengineering, and Natural Resources along with Pahrump’s Master Gardeners program, are seeking area residents who are interested in ‘Gardening on the Surface of the Sun.’

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times RSVP Nye County Field Representative Tonya Brum has been nam ...
Tonya Brum is governor’s Points of Light award recipient
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The name Tonya Brum is one that many throughout Pahrump and Nye County will easily recognize. She has spent many years in the local community providing her skills and enthusiasm to a variety of nonprofit causes, always with a bright smile and dauntless energy, and now, Brum is being recognized for her efforts as a volunteer with a very special award, the Nevada Governor’s Points of Lights Award.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Elected in 2019, Nevada Lt. Governor Kate Marshall plans ...
Lt. Governor Kate Marshall to join Biden administration
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Lt. Governor Kate Marshall recently announced that she will resign her position to serve as senior adviser to governors in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

 
Graney: Raiders great should finally get Hall of Fame nod
By Ed Graney Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The late Cliff Branch has been selected a Senior Finalist for the Hall’s class of 2022. The wide receiver is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Getty Images The NDE will be expanding the nomination and application process to include self ...
RISE nominations now open for 2022 award
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Department of Education have announced that the 2022 application period for the Nevada Recognizing Inspirational School Employees award is now open. Nominations and applications can be submitted now through Sept. 15.