2 Pahrump Valley High graduates receive Student-Athlete of the Year awards

Two Pahrump student-athletes have been recognized for their efforts, both on and off the field.

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Shockley PVHS Pahrump Valley High School Valedictorian Makayla Gent, at right, and Salutatorian Kathryn Daffer received their respective honors during the special Senior Awards Night ceremony on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Shockley PVHS Pahrump Valley High School Valedictorian Makayla Gent, at right, and Salutatorian Kathryn Daffer received their respective honors during the special Senior Awards Night ceremony on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Jason Orts/Las Vegas Review-Journal Kathryn Daffer goes up for a shot against Fernley in Pahrump Valley's 57-51 loss in the Class 3A girls state semifinals in February 2020 at Reno High School.

Pahrump Valley Times--file photo Senior Makayla Gent runs the anchor leg of the 4 x 800 relay for Pahrump Valley at the Class 3A South Region Championships in May 2021 at Moapa Valley High School. The Trojans won the event by almost 26 seconds.

Two Pahrump student-athletes have been recognized for their efforts, both on and off the field.

Kathryn Daffer and Makayla Gent, both 2021 graduates of Pahrump Valley High School, were selected as two of the top athletes in a statewide scholarship program. The former high school stars will be awarded a scholarship through the NIAA/One Nevada Top Ten Student-Athletes of the Year award.

“These will be our future leaders,” Bart Thompson, former executive director of the NIAA, said of the award winners. “They were dealt a horrible blow during the conclusion of their high school career. Yet, they rose up, persevered and moved forward at an outstanding level. They will continue to make a positive difference in our communities.”

The $20,000 scholarship fund will be split among the 20 individual winners, each receiving $1,000 toward their college tuition. The 20 winners will comprise the top 10 student-athletes in Southern Nevada and the top 10 student-athletes in Northern Nevada who excelled in sports, maintained a high academic status and who volunteered in their community.

Even though the awards banquet has been canceled for 2021, each winner will still receive their $1,000 check, a commemorative program and a gift to help further their education.

Daffer, a four-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball, softball and track &field) and a four-year member of the student council, graduated with a 5.30 GPA and will be attending BYU Idaho this fall. She finished second in her senior class, just behind fellow award winner Makayla.

Gent was also a star athlete during her time at Pahrump Valley High School, playing varsity all four years in soccer, basketball and track &field. She finished at the top of her class with a 5.425 GPA and has decided to attend the Provo, Utah campus of BYU to pursue a degree in physical therapy.