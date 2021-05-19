83°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump Valley Speedway placed back on the market

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 19, 2021 - 10:05 am
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Pahrump Valley Speedway owner Chad Broadhead has ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Pahrump Valley Speedway owner Chad Broadhead has put the track up for sale, although he expects to be on the market for some time before it sells.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file An opportunity for an investor who could bring mo ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file An opportunity for an investor who could bring more events to Pahrump Valley Speedway is there, as owner Chad Broadhead has put the track up for sale.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Speedway owner Chad Broadhead hopes to ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Speedway owner Chad Broadhead hopes to find an owner who will keep the track going while also making improvements needed to bring more events to the venerable property.

Pahrump Valley Speedway is for sale. Again. But don’t expect any imminent news on that front.

“The 12 years that I’ve had it, the racetrack has been for sale for eight of those years,” owner Chad Broadhead said. “It’s just that real estate is getting up there, and I’m trying to figure out what to do for my retirement. I’m getting up there in age, my health isn’t that good, so I put it up and hopefully in the next couple of years someone will come up and buy it.”

Broadhead’s pride in the racetrack is not diminished, but he does not have the resources to make the most of the place.

“It’s been good for me,” he said. “I’ve done the best I could with what money we’ve had to put into it. I’m hoping some investor will buy it and bring concerts in here, bring in motorcycles, bring in monster trucks. I also hope someone can finish the idea of putting a drive-in movie theater for weeks off of racing.”

Broadhead noted that the track is dark most of the year, and making the improvements needed to bring in more events could make the place far more lucrative.

“There are 365 days a year, we’re open 21, and people think we’re making millions, and we’re not,” he said. “I love this racetrack to death. This racetrack means a lot to me. I’m hoping we can find someone to come in and finish developing it and make it what it can be.”

Broadhead said he has no desire to lease the track, and selling it would allow him, eventually, to retire. He also wants to sell it now so his wife would not have to deal with that after he’s gone.

But he would stick around for at least a little while after any sale.

“I would have to for the first year until they get the hang of it,” he said. “It’s not something you can just walk in, take over and think you can run it.”

Broadhead has been in Pahrump for more than 20 years and is proud of the fact the speedway is among the oldest operating businesses in town.

“I don’t want to see the place close down,” he said. “The way property’s selling right now, some investor might come in, buy it and just sit on it for 10 years.”

As long as that buyer keeps the cars during those 10 years, Broadhead would be fine with that.

As he put it: “I want to get rid of it, I want to sell it, but to the right person.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Screenshot Pahrump resident Richard Bushart took a few moments during the Nye County Commission ...
Constitutional celebration set for Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In early 2020, Nye County Commissioners officially adopted a resolution naming the county as a Second Amendment Sanctuary and just a few short weeks ago, they extended sanctuary status in the county to the Bill of Rights as well, moves that were both greeted with an outpouring of support from the conservative majority that makes up the community.

Three Square Food Bank Three Square is hosting its annual Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign this mo ...
Bag Childhood Hunger aims to battle food insecurity in Southern Nevada
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For many, hunger is merely a temporary state. When they feel the need for sustenance, they simply open the cupboard or take a look in the refrigerator, find something to eat and their hunger is assuaged.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Upward of a dozen area firefighters volunteered their time t ...
Area firefighters participate in Pahrump cleanup project
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with members from the Firefighters of Southern Nevada’s Burn Foundation, offered their respective services to aid a local woman in need of assistance.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. UI clai ...
DETR begins using ID.me for new unemployment claims
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced the implementation of ID.me identity verification for all new, regular Unemployment Insurance applications. ID.me simplifies how individuals securely confirm their identity online.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capi ...
Death penalty ban fails in Legislature
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A bill that would have banned the death penalty in Nevada is dead, Democratic leaders announced Thursday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced May 18, 2021 that the company will develop a geothermal powe ...
Google launching geothermal project in Nevada
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Google’s new initiative will add carbon-free energy to the electric grid that serves Google’s data centers and infrastructure throughout Nevada.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks on The Terrace during a tour of the West Hall expan ...
Cortez Masto-backed COPS Act promotes mental health
Staff Report

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, celebrated their bipartisan legislation to protect the privacy of law enforcement officers seeking mental health support passing out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.