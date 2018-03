A special ceremony was held for longtime Pahrump resident and Marine Corps veteran Bernard M. Mihalcean, 65, who passed away on Feb. 10.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Marine Corps Honor Guard from Las Vegas presents the American flag to Joanna Dawn Karle, daughter of longtime Pahrump veteran Bernard M. Mihalcean, 65, who passed away on Feb. 10. The ceremony was held at a private residence before numerous family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 17. Mihalcean enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the height of the Vietnam War back in 1968.

A Marine Corps Honor Guard from Las Vegas performed the service at a private residence before numerous family and friends of the veteran. Mihalcean enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the height of the Vietnam War back in 1968.

Following the ceremony, an honor guard presented the American flag to Mihalcean’s daughter, Joanna Dawn Karle.