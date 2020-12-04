Pahrump VFW’s Toys for Tots Poker Run a rousing success

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 in Pahrump is well-known for the various philanthropic works it does in the local community, and this year, the organization decided to branch out even further with a brand new endeavor, its inaugural Toys for Tots Poker Run.

Hosted Saturday, Nov. 21, the VFW’s Toys for Tots Poker Run was hailed as a great success, uniting dozens and dozens of motorcycle enthusiasts in a common cause, that of helping bring joy and smiles to the hearts and faces of the valley’s youth this season. Through its efforts, the VFW was able to collect hundreds of toys, all of which will go toward providing a bright and happy Christmas to children all across Pahrump, along with some cash that will be split, with half to be used to help purchase even more toys and the other half earmarked for use in assisting Nye County School District students who are experiencing homelessness.

“There were over 100 participants and we raised over $1,600 as well as over 700 toys to support the local Pahrump Valley Toys for Tots program. All toys will stay local and will be distributed by the toys coordinator Frank Miller,” VFW Post #10054 Commander Marty Aguiar told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Half of the money raised will also be utilized to purchase toys for the program. The other half will be donated to the Nye County School District Homeless Activity Fund to assist the homeless children in Pahrump.”

Aguiar said he was very pleased with the turnout and was grateful for all of the support shown by the local Pahrump and Las Vegas bike clubs that turned out for the first-time event, helping make the VFW’s newest endeavor a resounding success. “For our first event it was a huge success and am truly amazed at the support that this community does to support the VFW and the kids,” Aguiar wrote in an email following the triumphant event.

The Toys for Tots Poker Run was such a success that Aguiar said the post intends to incorporate the event into its yearly efforts, remarking, “We plan on making this an annual event and hope to continue to support the community, especially the kids.”

For those who may have missed the poker run who still want to lend a hand in bringing cheer to a child this holiday season, the VFW is still accepting Toys for Tots donations. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the post, located at 4651 Homestead Road, until Dec. 19.

As a final note, Aguiar added, “If you know of a child in need, please contact the local Toys for Tots coordinator, Frank Miller, at 702-355-2155. Hopefully we can make the children in the valley’s Christmas a little bit better.”

For more information on the VFW Post #10054 stop by the post Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. or Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The post can also be reached at 775-727-6072.

