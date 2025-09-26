78°F
Pahrump Wash Co. celebrates their grand opening weekend with free car washes

John Masters, who runs the operations at Pahrump Wash Co. greets customers at their grand openi ...
John Masters, who runs the operations at Pahrump Wash Co. greets customers at their grand opening celebration on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Wash Co. celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 19 by offering free car washes. ...
Pahrump Wash Co. celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 19 by offering free car washes. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Wash Co.'s monthly membership program ranges from $20 - $40 per month (depending on the ...
Pahrump Wash Co.'s monthly membership program ranges from $20 - $40 per month (depending on the wash and wax package) for a 1 wash per day, everyday of the month. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Wash Co.'s single car wash prices range from $12 - $24 per wash. (John Clausen/Pahrump ...
Pahrump Wash Co.'s single car wash prices range from $12 - $24 per wash. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
(John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
(John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times
September 26, 2025 - 4:27 am
 

Pahrump Wash Co., located at S. 420 Hwy. 160 near Starbucks, offered free car washes, including free vacuuming, last weekend to celebrate their grand opening.

John Masters, who runs the operations, says Pahrump Wash Co. has a monthly membership program, ranging from $20 - $40 per month (depending on the wash and wax package) for a one wash per day, every day of the month. Single car wash prices range from $12 - $24 per wash.

They are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Masters wasn’t surprised at the long line of cars waiting for a free car wash early Friday afternoon. “I’m not surprised. I’ve been out here working on this car wash. I’ve been essentially a Pahrump citizen for about a year now,” states Masters. “Everybody’s been coming by, really nice, ‘When’s the car wash? We’re waiting, we’re waiting, we’re waiting, we’re waiting.’ I’ve gotten to know everybody in the city by now.”

Visit pahrumpwashco.com for more information.

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.

