Pahrump woman arrested at Family Dollar after alleged fight with deputy

A disturbance at the Family Dollar store on South Dahlia Street led to the arrest of a woman on trespassing, battery on a protected person and resisting charges.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. on July 19, when Deputy Jonathan Justice responded to the retailer.

A woman wearing a black top and green leggings allegedly attempted to steal items and was yelling at store employees, according to the arrest report.

“Upon arriving, I was hailed down by a female matching the description, who was later identified as Marina Henderson,” Justice’s report stated. “I was advised by other deputies that Family Dollar employees only wanted Henderson trespassed from the store. Henderson provided me with her Nevada identification card, and while attempting to conduct a records check and formal trespass, Henderson stated something to the effect of “you’re not taking my ID,” and forcefully grabbed my hand while I attempted to remove her identification.”

Due to the fact that Henderson allegedly used force during Justice’s initial investigation, he and other deputies attempted to take Henderson into custody.

“While attempting to place Henderson into mechanical restraints, she continued to pull away and place herself on the ground while tucking her hands underneath her person to resist being placed into custody,” according to the report. “Myself, along with several other deputies, gave Henderson multiple commands to stop resisting and allow us to place her into handcuffs.”

After using enough force to remove Henderson’s hands from underneath her body, she was placed into custody without further incident.

“Due to the fact that Henderson did commit battery upon a peace officer, it was reasonably inferred that she would not sign a citation for the misdemeanor charges, and therefore she was booked accordingly at the Nye County Detention Center,” according to Justice’s report.

