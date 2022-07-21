94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump woman arrested at Family Dollar after alleged fight with deputy

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 21, 2022 - 12:11 pm
 

A disturbance at the Family Dollar store on South Dahlia Street led to the arrest of a woman on trespassing, battery on a protected person and resisting charges.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. on July 19, when Deputy Jonathan Justice responded to the retailer.

A woman wearing a black top and green leggings allegedly attempted to steal items and was yelling at store employees, according to the arrest report.

“Upon arriving, I was hailed down by a female matching the description, who was later identified as Marina Henderson,” Justice’s report stated. “I was advised by other deputies that Family Dollar employees only wanted Henderson trespassed from the store. Henderson provided me with her Nevada identification card, and while attempting to conduct a records check and formal trespass, Henderson stated something to the effect of “you’re not taking my ID,” and forcefully grabbed my hand while I attempted to remove her identification.”

Due to the fact that Henderson allegedly used force during Justice’s initial investigation, he and other deputies attempted to take Henderson into custody.

“While attempting to place Henderson into mechanical restraints, she continued to pull away and place herself on the ground while tucking her hands underneath her person to resist being placed into custody,” according to the report. “Myself, along with several other deputies, gave Henderson multiple commands to stop resisting and allow us to place her into handcuffs.”

After using enough force to remove Henderson’s hands from underneath her body, she was placed into custody without further incident.

“Due to the fact that Henderson did commit battery upon a peace officer, it was reasonably inferred that she would not sign a citation for the misdemeanor charges, and therefore she was booked accordingly at the Nye County Detention Center,” according to Justice’s report.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak, center, and First Lady Kathy Sisolak, right, talk to staff at the Southern ...
COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases again dip in Clark County, state
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Despite declines in some key metrics, levels of the virus remain high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 73 new cases of COVID-19 in Pahrump in the past two weeks; one in Beatty and one in Tonopah.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County Deputy District Attorney Kirk Vitto is hanging ...
Nye prosecutor Kirk Vitto named new Justice of the Peace
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The seat was previously held by Lisa Chamlee, who was elected in 2018 and had been in office for three and a half years when she made the decision to resign, citing safety concerns as well as personal reasons.

(Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times) A view of Pahrump as seen from Deer Street.
Study: July 23will be ‘perfect day’ in Nevada weather
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Researchers analyzed climate data for 3 decades to pinpoint Saturday as the date for the best weather. That might be true for those who like extreme heat. The forecast in Pahrump calls for a high near 107 degrees, while Tonopah will hit 90.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Water District Governing will meet again on ...
New member joins Nye water board, three others reappointed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Ernie Jackson will now be joining Ed Goedhart, Bruce Holden, Michael Lach and Helene Williams on the water board, at its next meeting on Monday, July 25.