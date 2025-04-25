Pahrump youth bowlers conclude season with party and medals

After a successful 2025 season, the Pahrump youth bowlers wrapped up their season receiving end of the year awards.

Babs Woosley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump youth bowlers Sabastian Lafia and Alexis Bjork receive league champion certificates.

The Pahrump youth bowling league wrapped up their fall league play last Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Sabastian Lafia and Alexis Bjork were crowned league champions over the weekend.

The bowlers were awarded their high game medallions and also enjoyed an after-party of cookies, chips and soda.

Other individuals awarded include the following:

■ Boys Scratch Game: Hayden Sherard, 278

■ Girls Scratch Game: Skylar Brockman, 182

■ Boys Scratch Series: Matthew Williams, 617

■ Girls Scratch Series: Rhiannon Verholtz, 461

■ Boys Handicap Game: Andy Beane, 280

■ Girls Handicap Game: Alexis Bjork, 245

■ Boys Handicap Series. Kekoa Ayers, 721

■ Girls Handicap Series: Destiny Baranger, 649

The youth summer bowling league will begin play on June 7 and will consist of eight weeks of play.

There will also be a No-Tap adult and youth league starting June 8 that will consist of eight weeks of play.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.