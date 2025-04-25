56°F
Pahrump youth bowlers conclude season with party and medals

Babs Woosley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump youth bowlers Sabastian Lafia and Alexis Bjork receive league champion certificates.
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
April 25, 2025 - 4:10 am
 

The Pahrump youth bowling league wrapped up their fall league play last Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Sabastian Lafia and Alexis Bjork were crowned league champions over the weekend.

The bowlers were awarded their high game medallions and also enjoyed an after-party of cookies, chips and soda.

Other individuals awarded include the following:

Boys Scratch Game: Hayden Sherard, 278

Girls Scratch Game: Skylar Brockman, 182

Boys Scratch Series: Matthew Williams, 617

Girls Scratch Series: Rhiannon Verholtz, 461

Boys Handicap Game: Andy Beane, 280

Girls Handicap Game: Alexis Bjork, 245

Boys Handicap Series. Kekoa Ayers, 721

Girls Handicap Series: Destiny Baranger, 649

The youth summer bowling league will begin play on June 7 and will consist of eight weeks of play.

There will also be a No-Tap adult and youth league starting June 8 that will consist of eight weeks of play.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

