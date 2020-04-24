Pahrump’s class of 2020: Submit video, photos or messages on your plans for the future

The Pahrump Valley High School Class of 2020 will not have a traditional ceremony, and while the school district is still working on alternative plans, the Pahrump Valley Times has come up with a way to honor tomorrows leaders.

The Times is accepting submissions, text, can be a graphic, photos or video, from graduating students of Pahrump Valley High School through its website on future plans such as if they’re going off to college, staying in Pahrump or similar topics. Homeschool students in Pahrump are also welcome to submit entries.

Members of the graduating class can submit their messages at https://pvtimes.com/pahrump-2020-graduates/

Students can submit up to 50MB files, up to five, at the link. Members of the graduating class can also write their messages in the description section of the submission page.

The Times is currently setting up a page where all the submissions will be visible to the public—coming soon.