Pahrump’s community Christmas tree put into place

Pahrump’s community Christmas tree was being put into place Monday by Valley Electric Association crews, as the town prepares for a special upcoming ceremony.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The official lighting is planned for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 in the southwest corner of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot near Nevada Highway 160 and Crawford Way.

The event is to include carolers, cookies, hot chocolate and coffee, the Nugget’s website reports.

The decorating of the tree will begin at 10 a.m. that morning. Parents are encouraged to take all the kids and help decorate the tree.

The entire community is invited to participate.

Check for event coverage in the Pahrump Valley Times.