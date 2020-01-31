50°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump’s GBWC requesting 7.9% water increase, 3.52% sewer increase

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 31, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Those who rely on water and sewer service from Great Basin Water Company could see an increase in their bills in the future, with the utility filing an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada for authority to bump up its services rates.

“On Dec. 31, 2019, Great Basin Water Co. (GBWC) filed a rate case with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) to adjust its water and wastewater rates for customers in its Pahrump service territory,” a news release from the utility reads. “GBWC is proposing to increase rates for the average residential consumer by 7.90% for water service and 3.52% for sewer service.”

The news release goes on to note that the PUCN actually requires the company to file a rate case every three years, with the last rate adjustment filed for in Dec. 2016.

By September of 2017 the PUCN had reviewed that rate case and granted permission for an increase of almost 15% for water service. Combined with the unchanged rate for sewer service, the overall increase to residents’ bills in 2017 was reported at 6.54%.

“As a public utility, GBWC has an obligation to deliver sustainable, safe and reliable water and wastewater services at a reasonable cost,” GBWC President Wendy Barnett was quoted as saying. “The PUCN is charged with determining if the utility has acted to balance between these goals.”

As detailed in the news release, if approved, the rate hike would result in an increase of roughly $2.92 per month for water service and $1.68 per month for sewer service for average residential and multi-residential bills.

“While we understand there is never a good time to increase rates, these rates are based on the actual and complete costs of providing safe and reliable water and wastewater services,” Barnett stated. “These suggested adjustments will be thoroughly examined by the PUCN, its staff, as well as the BCP (Bureau of Consumer Protection) prior to impacting our customers.”

The release also explains that the rate increase is necessary in order to recover costs already expended by the company, costs the utility is not able to recoup without first completing the associated projects and putting them to use for their customers. With much of the infrastructure utilized by GBWC installed decades ago in the 1970s, the company is now battling its aging infrastructure, leading to higher expenses.

Major capital investments that have been completed since the last rate increase include projects such as those aimed at extending the life of existing assets, including well rehabilitation and corrosion protection on tanks, as well as back-up power sources and the construction of Rapid Infiltration Basins. “Additionally, GBWC has been phasing in radio read meters which provide additional accuracy and provide some data storage to help resolve an issue which may occur at a customer’s premise,” the release states.

A prehearing conference is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 in hearing room A of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada’s Carson City office, 1150 E. William Street in Carson City. The prehearing conference will also be videocoferenced to the PUCN’s Las Vegas location, 9075 W. Diablo Drive, Suite 250.

The rate case is filed under Docket No. 19-12029. Documents associated with the docket can be found online at www.puc.nv.gov by clicking on “Dockets” followed by “Water/Wastewater Dockets”.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm just inside the California bor ...
California lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Jan. 29 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 member Dennis London, left, is pic ...
Pahrump Moose Lodge donation funding beds for kids
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide organization with a straightforward and heartwarming mission: to build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need in order to help ensure that no child has to sleep on the floor.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times "When I tell people about my garden, the comme ...
In Season: Anyone, Yes Anyone, Can Grow a Garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When I tell people about my garden, the comment I most often hear is, ‘I could never do that. I have a black thumb.’ My response is that gardening is a science. No one is born with a green thumb. We learn through trial, error and a bit of luck.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School's 2020 Nevada Science Bowl ...
PVHS headed to Nevada Science Bowl
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Science Bowl is just around the corner and Pahrump Valley High School students are gearing up for another year of intense STEM competition as they vie for the championship, a chance to head to the National Science Bowl, bragging rights and even some money to support their school.

Brenda Nebesky Scolari, director of Nevada Department of Tourism & Cultural Affairs. (Courtesy)
Brenda Scolari named Nevada tourism director
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The interim director who has led Nevada’s Department of Tourism & Cultural Affairs since December 2018 has been named to the job permanently by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The University of Nevada’s School of Social Work program ...
Workshop series planned at Great Basin
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A series of community education workshops on topics such as understanding autism, dealing with grief, positive parenting and others will take place in early February.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the draft of the bill proposed to amend Nye ...
Bill to allow ‘administrative citations’ dies, likely to return in future
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At its Tuesday, Jan. 22 meeting the Nye County Commission had a simple agenda item to address, that of setting the time and date for a public hearing on a bill to amend Nye County code to add chapters entitled “Administrative Citations” and “Hearing Officer”. That public hearing, however, failed to be set and the item was killed by lack of motion.

Courtesy Pahrump Valley Times founder Milton (Milt) Bozanic, on right, at the September 1974 o ...
Pahrump Valley Times to hit 50 year mark
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times will observe a special milestone later this year as the publication hits the half-century mark.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were dispatch ...
Pahrump man dies after oxygen tank explodes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is dead after his oxygen tank exploded while he was smoking a cigarette.