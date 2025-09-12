Pahrump’s local Soroptimist club encourages women to apply for scholarship opportunity

The Live Your Dream opportunity enables women to achieve educational or skills-program goals.

Women who are eligible are encouraged to apply. The Live Your Dream program is currently accepting applications until Nov. 15. (Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley)

Live Your Dream recipient Ruby Flores (left) poses next to other winners, Jessica Bliss (middle) and Stephanie Lopez (right) at Soroptimist's Mardi Gras event in March 2025. (Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley)

Pahrump’s local Soroptimist club is spreading the word about an incredible opportunity that aims to transform the lives of women.

“Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women,” stated an official press release.

The press release explained that Live Your Dream recipients can use these financial awards for costs related to higher education or skills-training programs. This includes expenses like tuition, books, child care, transportation, and additional education-linked costs.

“The Pahrump Valley club will provide cash awards to its award recipients, who will then advance to the Soroptimist Region level, where recipients could receive up to an additional $5,000. The program culminates with three finalist $10,000 awards,” the press release detailed.

“They want to know your story. If you’re struggling, they want to help you,” said previous Live Your Dream recipient Ruby Flores. “And they did, they really helped me out when I was struggling during that time.”

Flores moved to Pahrump in 2024. She had been taking college courses on and off for several years but knew she had to prioritize her education after separating from her husband, especially since she was now providing for three children.

“And during the process of the move, I looked into Great Basin College out here to see what can I do as far as education,” recapped Flores. “Because I knew I still needed to keep on going.”

Flores explained that her college adviser encouraged her to research the Live Your Dream opportunity. She applied and then won the scholarship in January of this year.

“Then I found out I was the main winner for it, which was a total shock to me,” Flores said. “And it was really amazing.”

Flores is still pursuing a bachelor’s degree in social work through a joint program between Great Basin College and the University of Nevada, Reno. She added that the Live Your Dream program has helped immensely with her education and related financial needs.

“It’s really amazing what they’re doing, helping women achieve their dreams,” Flores enthused.

Applications are available at liveyourdream.org or by contacting Live Your Dream Committee Chair Candace Hunt at (415) 314-7040.

For more information about Pahrump’s local Soroptimist club visit soroptimistpv.com.

To learn more about Soroptimist International of the Americas, go to soroptimist.org.

Live Your Dream