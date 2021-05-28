Pahrump’s Movies in the Park kicks off this Saturday

School is out of session and the summer break is upon the families of Pahrump, and for those parents looking for some free family fun to occupy the kiddos this summer, there will be eight weekends worth of entertainment to enjoy during the town of Pahrump’s annual Movies in the Park.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at a 2020 Movies in the Park event. The 2021 Movies in the Park program begins tomorrow and will run throughout the summer, providing free entertainment for valley families.

School is out of session and the summer break is upon the families of Pahrump, and for those parents looking for some free family fun to occupy the kiddos this summer, there will be eight weekends worth of entertainment to enjoy during the town of Pahrump’s annual Movies in the Park.

Taking place each Saturday from May 29 to August 7, with the exception of July 3, Movies in the Park will feature a variety of popular films, both animated and live action. The motion picture lineup includes:

■ The Croods – A New Age on May 29

■ The War with Grandpa on June 5

■ Aladdin on June 12 (newest version to be shown)

■ Dora and the Lost City of Gold on June 19

■ Onward on June 26

Maleficent – Mistress of Evil on July 10

■ A Bug’s Life on July 17

■ Doolittle on July 24

■ Tom and Jerry – The Movie on July 31

■ Raya and the Last Dragon on August 7

This annual initiative is being undertaken by the Pahrump Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, which sponsors the event as well as assisting in setting up the location in readiness for the crowds each Saturday. Nye County commissioners, sitting as the governing body for the town of Pahrump, gave their approval to the program during their April 6 meeting, with $15,000 allocated to cover the costs. The contractor Entertainment Concepts will once again supply the 21-foot-by-30-foot inflatable movie screen, along with the necessary projector, sound equipment and a technician to run the show.

According to information provided with the agenda item from which approval was granted, this will be the 14th year for Movies in the Park.

“It is free to the community and is a great family-oriented event,” the backup information details. “The program has been a huge success and we are happy to see that it is growing in popularity with attendance reaching to over 500 citizens at a showing.”

All movies take place at Ian Deutch Memorial Park on field 4. Movies will start at 8:15 p.m. just as darkness envelopes the valley. Residents are invited to bring along their own snacks, chairs, blankets and drinks but are reminded that barbecues and fires will not be permitted.

For more information contact the town of Pahrump at 775-727-5107.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com