Pahrump’s new Goodwill to begin welcoming shoppers

Once located in the old Floyd's Ace Hardware Building for over a decade, the Goodwill in Pahrump has officially relocated to its newly constructed building, located roughly between Chipotle and China Wok Buffet. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

Goodwill has been serving Pahrump for 13 years and it now has a new facility just off Highway 160, next to Chipotle. The Donation Center is also accessible from Raindance Drive. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

The new Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center in Pahrump will open its doors to the public on Friday, July 10, with the first 200 shoppers receiving a $5 Goodwill gift card and reusable shopping tote. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center has been a part of the valley for more than a decade but with the building it formerly occupied to be put to other uses by its owners, Green Life Productions, it was time for a relocation.

Following several months of construction on a plot of land just off of Highway 160 near Wilson Road, the new Goodwill is ready for business and a grand opening and ribbon cutting are slated for this Friday.

“After 13 years at our Loop Road location, we’ve built a brand new store on Highway 160!,” Goodwill of Southern Nevada announced on Facebook, with district director Tina Truncale encouraging everyone to head out and see it for themselves.

“I’m excited to share some exciting news. Our brand-new Goodwill store in Pahrump will officially open on Friday, July 10,” Truncale said. “Come join us as we celebrate this exciting new chapter, with a larger, fresh store, designed to better serve our Pahrump community… Whether you’re looking for incredible bargains, unique treasures or simply want to stop by and say hello, we’d love to celebrate with you.”

And shoppers will be able find all of the same items they have come to expect at Goodwill, just in a new, bigger building with even more space. The store will still act as a donation center, too, accepting everything from clothing and housewares to electronics and other gently used items.

In addition, those who turn out for the Goodwill grand opening have the chance to snag a $5 gift card and a reusable shopping bag, which will be given away to the first 200 attendees.

“We’re proud to continue serving our Pahrump community and grateful for the support that you have shown us over the years,” Truncale remarked. “We look forward to welcoming you into our new home and continuing to provide a great shopping experience, welcoming your donations and presenting employment opportunities for our community.”

The new Goodwill is located at 546 S. Highway 160, on the frontage road, next to Chipotle. The building can also be accessed off of E. Raindance Drive.

The Grand Opening Celebration will take place the morning of Friday, July 10. Shoppers can begin queuing at 8 a.m. and a ribbon cutting is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. The doors will officially open to the public at 9 a.m.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com