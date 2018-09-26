Parade to force closure of state Highway 160 in Pahrump

Beware local motorists, a portion of Highway 160 between Dandelion Street and Oxbow Avenue will be closed for the annual Pahrump Fall Festival Parade on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to a Nevada Department of Transportation, (NDOT) news release.

During that time through traffic will be detoured onto Calvada Boulevard and Wilson Road.

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office will provide traffic control support, as the parade is expected to attract 100 participants, including marching bands, horses and firetrucks,” the release stated. “NDOT works to inform the public about highway conditions, but unscheduled changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

The annual Fall Festival is organized by the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“On that Saturday the town stops to admire the festival parade,” the chamber noted on its social media page. “Traffic comes to a stop on Highway 160 as the annual parade travels down the highway for about two miles with over 50 floats. Hundreds stand and watch the high school marching band and the various floats slowly march down the town’s main highway.”

Now in its 54th year, more than three dozen vendors will set up shop in Petrack Park just outside the carnival grounds offering food and libations along with numerous arts and crafts.