Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in crash near Beatty

Nye County Sheriff’s Office James Wright

James Wright

BEATTY — A Nye County man faces charges following a fatal vehicle crash on U.S. 95 just south of Beatty.

The crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Friday on May 26, when Nye County Deputy Carsen Foremaster responded to the scene at mile marker 70.

The front passenger was ejected from the vehicle and killed, according to his report, which did not identify the victim.

“James Wright told Nye County Deputy Alvin Hill that he was driving at the time of the crash,” Foremaster said in his report. “Deputy Hill also believed that Mr. Wright’s eyes were red and bloodshot.”

Wright was transported to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas before deputies could conduct sobriety tests, according to NCSO reports.

“I responded to UMC trauma to assess Mr. Wright’s injuries and determine possible impairment,” Foremaster said. “While at UMC Trauma, I spoke with one of the Mercy Air medics that transported Mr. Wright. Mr. Wright admitted to using marijuana in the past two days. I asked Mr. Wright about being under the influence and he stated he used marijuana but was on no other substances.”

Blood samples were taken at the hospital to test for any substances.

Wright was charged with alleged DUI causing death, reckless driving causing death and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.

He was transferred to the Nye County Detention Center. Bail was set at $10,100.

