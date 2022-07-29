Pedestrian in crash arrested after fighting deputies, report says

A local man who was struck by a vehicle was later taken into custody after allegedly fighting with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The incident, according to an arrest report, occurred on July 25, at approximately 12:38 p.m., when Deputy Alec Brian was dispatched to an injury crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Highway 372 and Linda Street.

“We were later informed that the pedestrian, identified as Victor Robinson, had left the scene and threatened he would slice his own neck if law enforcement came near him, Brian’s report stated.

Additionally, Brian noted that Robinson was carrying a large knife.

“When I located Victor, I observed fresh, actively-bleeding self-inflicted cuts upon his left forearm that was consistent with the large knife that we later found on him,” according to the report. “I gave him multiple orders to stop, but he began running away from me. When I attempted to detain him, he proceeded to fight and attempt to flee from me.”

Robinson allegedly struck Deputy John Tolle in the face with his right elbow, breaking his glasses, the report stated.

Deputy Tolle was in full police uniform, Brian said.

“Victor was taken down to the ground,” according to Brian’s report. “When asked about the injuries on his forearm, Victor stated he did it to himself. Victor continued to make suicidal statements like ‘tonight I’m going to end it all,’ and ‘you won’t have to deal with me anymore after tonight.’ Victor also stated that he walked in front of the car on purpose, after he was placed in custody.”

Robinson, who was charged with battery on a protected person and resisting a public officer, was transported to the Nye County Detention Center, where he was placed on a mental health hold.

Bail was set at $8,000.

