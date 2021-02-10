50°F
Pershing Resources Announces Expansion of Klondyke Gold And Silver Project Near Tonopah

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 9, 2021 - 8:40 pm
 
Getty Images Initial work at the site completed by Pershing Resources in 2020, suggests the potential of an insufficiently explored association of gold and silver mineralization at the junction of different aged geological structures and trends, according to a press release.

Pershing Resources, a Reno-based exploration company, recently announced the addition of 22 unpatented mining claims to its 100-percent owned mineral rights interest in its Klondyke Gold and Silver Project, according to the press release.

The Klondyke Project is located nine miles south of Tonopah. Combined, the Klondyke Project now consists of approximately 1,000 acres, which includes six historically significant gold and silver mineral occurrences within the Walker Lane Mineral Trend or Belt.

An older set of structures has been previously described as associated with mesothermal-style silver mineralization, while a younger set of structures that are part of the Walker Lane Trend, has also been described within the project area associated with epithermal-style gold mineralization.

The combined association of silver and gold mineralization at the intersection of the older thrust-related structures with inflection points of the younger Walker Lane Trend structures may have enhanced potential for a gold and silver mineral resource within the now expanded Klondyke Project area.

Pershing Resources is currently compiling exploration work previously completed by others and intends to complete detailed hyperspectral imaging and mineral mapping survey along with a possible airborne magnetic survey in its 2021 exploration plans for its Nevada projects, the release said.

This work will guide follow-up geological and structural mapping and sampling to characterize the potential of a gold and silver mineral resource at the intersection of the different structures within the Klondyke Project.

Getty Images The CHAP program has served approximately 29,000 Nevadans to date. The additional ...
Housing assistance program gets additional $124 million
Staff Report

The Nevada Housing Division has received approximately $124 million to provide additional temporary rental and housing expense assistance through the CARES Housing Assistance Program.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Trai ...
Initial claims for PUA top 1 million in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending Jan. 30 totaled 9,821, down 284 claims, or 2.8%, compared to the previous week’s total of 10,105 claims, according to finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Rose McKinney-James
McKinney-James joins Ioneer’s board
Staff Report

Ioneer Ltd. announced the appointment of Rose McKinney-James as an independent non-executive director to its board on Feb. 3.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronav ...
Sisolak supports legislation to increase PETS funding
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a statement in response to the introduction of a bill draft request which would allocate an additional $50 million to support small businesses through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant Program:

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living as seen on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Deadly COVID-19 wave strikes Pahrump facility
Staff Report

A recent outbreak of COVID-19 at a Pahrump memory care and assisted living facility led to the deaths of three residents as the vaccine rollout continues in Nye County and across the state.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Frank Duszynski Jr., 72, received his first dose of the Pfi ...
VA brings vaccinations for COVID to Pahrump
Staff Report

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System delivered the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to more than 400 veterans at the Pahrump VA Clinic over the weekend of Feb. 6-7. This is the first time VASNHS has administered the vaccine outside of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

Getty Images
Testing underway for new technology for cancer fight
Staff Report

Theralink Technologies announced that it has begun the testing of its first patients with the Theralink’s Reverse Phase Protein Array technology.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times More than 100 skiers and snowboarders ranging in ages 3 to ...
Bridgeport now open for snowmobiling
Staff Report

Because of snow from recent storms, the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District is now open for snowmobiling.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend
Staff Report

The Nevada Hospital Association reports the state is continuing to see a downward trajectory in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 956 confirmed and 116 suspected as of Friday, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced at the daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response.

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the flu. (Erik Ver ...
Influenza activity down from past flu seasons
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Influenza activity — specifically hospitzlizations, deaths and positive test results from sentinel laboratories — has been significantly lower than past years, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology, which regularly monitors influenza activity in the state.