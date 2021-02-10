Pershing Resources Announces Expansion of Klondyke Gold And Silver Project Near Tonopah

Pershing Resources, a Reno-based exploration company, recently announced the addition of 22 unpatented mining claims to its 100-percent owned mineral rights interest in its Klondyke Gold and Silver Project, according to the press release.

Pershing Resources, a Reno-based exploration company, recently announced the addition of 22 unpatented mining claims to its 100-percent owned mineral rights interest in its Klondyke Gold and Silver Project, according to the press release.

The Klondyke Project is located nine miles south of Tonopah. Combined, the Klondyke Project now consists of approximately 1,000 acres, which includes six historically significant gold and silver mineral occurrences within the Walker Lane Mineral Trend or Belt.

Initial work at the site completed by Pershing Resources in 2020, suggests the potential of an insufficiently explored association of gold and silver mineralization at the junction of different aged geological structures and trends, according to the press release.

An older set of structures has been previously described as associated with mesothermal-style silver mineralization, while a younger set of structures that are part of the Walker Lane Trend, has also been described within the project area associated with epithermal-style gold mineralization.

The combined association of silver and gold mineralization at the intersection of the older thrust-related structures with inflection points of the younger Walker Lane Trend structures may have enhanced potential for a gold and silver mineral resource within the now expanded Klondyke Project area.

Pershing Resources is currently compiling exploration work previously completed by others and intends to complete detailed hyperspectral imaging and mineral mapping survey along with a possible airborne magnetic survey in its 2021 exploration plans for its Nevada projects, the release said.

This work will guide follow-up geological and structural mapping and sampling to characterize the potential of a gold and silver mineral resource at the intersection of the different structures within the Klondyke Project.