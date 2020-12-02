Pet photos with Santa begins today

The chapter president of Nye County’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization is again inviting area residents to its “Pet Day” photos with Santa event today at Pahrump’s Salvation Army, located at 721 S. Buol Road, from 2 p.m., to 7 p.m.

“They can bring their pets down or even their kids with their pets and take a picture with Santa,” Carmen Murzyn said. “The event serves as a fundraiser for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, so we can buy more wood and mattresses to build beds so that kids don’t have to sleep on the floor. It’s $8.50 for one picture or $15 for two pictures. We would like them to make an appointment because that way, if they’re afraid of COVID, we can do social distancing.”

Just last week, Murzyn and her event coordinator, Reva Braun, hosted a two-day Photos with Santa event exclusively for area families, while noting it attracted upward of two dozen participants, who chose between a photo with Santa himself, or a holiday-themed backdrop.

“Altogether on both days, we had about 20 to 25 families show up, which was not bad,” she said. “It was a bit slow because of the COVID-19, but they were very thankful that we were able to do it, because it wasn’t happening anywhere else in town. They were all able to get the photos on the same day. My husband Jim took the pictures and he also had a printer and printed them out, right there on the spot.”

As a national nonprofit organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers build beds for kids who are forced to sleep on the floor of their homes.

Murzyn, who is also associated with the Pahrump Kiwanis Club, works together with the Salvation Army to schedule and plan different fundraising events within the community, where donations are much sought after for continued support of the program.

To schedule an appointment for the pet day photos with Santa event, or to make a donation, call (775)910-8921, or (845)659-3814.

