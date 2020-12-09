61°F
Pet photos with Santa this week at animal shelter

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 9, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Never Forgotten Animal Society is hosting a pets with Santa photo event coming up on Dec. 11th and 12th from 10 a.m., to 4 p.m. the facility is located at 520 East St., Unit C.

Area residents can have their pet’s photo taken with Santa Claus on Dec. 11th and 12th this week.

The photo sessions which serve as a fundraiser for Pahrump’s Never Forgotten Animal Society, will take place at Jewelry of Romance located at 351 S. Frontage Rd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteer Maxine Brown said the get-together is an annual event for the organization.

“This is our second or third year, and it’s just a $5 donation,” she noted. “It’s for anyone who wants to bring their pet in and have a picture taken with Santa. If I were to take my pet in, my pet and I can take a picture with Santa, or just the pet and Santa. I have been involved with this great organization for about four months. It’s just where my heart goes.”

For those who are interested in adopting a pet, or to offer donations, Never Forgotten Animal Society is located at 520 East St., Unit C.

For additional information, call 775-537-8674.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

