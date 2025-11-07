Petrack Park remains closed at night

Public safety issues and concerns regarding the presence of homeless persons at Petrack Park prompted a nighttime closure of the park between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The measure is a temporary measure while the county works to adopt a formal ordinance addressing park hours. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

This past August, the Nye County Commission unanimously agreed to temporarily close Petrack Park between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., a measure that has now been extended for another 90 days.

At the center of the park nighttime closure is the occupation of the area by unhoused individuals, which has created concern among residents as crime in and around the park increases. Nye County Commissioner Ian Bayne has been focused on the negative impacts of the local homeless population and the closure was just one of the methods put forward to help deal with the issue.

Though technically not enforceable, as there is no current law addressing park hours, the closure has had a positive effect, Bayne reported during the board’s Nov. 4 meeting.

“I will say that the sheriff’s office is doing a very good job of maintaining as much order as they possibly can with the lack of rules that we’re waiting on,” Bayne stated that afternoon.

However, the deadline for the original temporary nighttime closure of Petrack Park was looming, leading Bayne to seek his fellow commissioners’ support in continuing the closure until a new ordinance, providing formal regulations, is ready for the board’s consideration.

“The closure was set to expire very soon and the law that you are working on… to have a permanent solution is not quite ready,” Bayne explained. “So, what I’ve done is, offer this up to ensure there is no gap in the protection we have from the overnight closure of Petrack Park.

While many in the community have welcomed the changes the commission has been making in their attempt to stave off the homeless problem, there are some who feel the actions being taken are a bit harsh. But Commissioner Bruce Jabbour was quick to defend the county’s position on the matter.

“For years, we’ve had in the men’s room and ladies’ room, people asleep – drunk, their needles by their side and throughout the park, garbage, parents afraid and just terrified to take their children to the parks, to the playground, to play, as we used to play as children – without any obstruction or anybody there as a deterrent,” Jabbour asserted. “So yes, we are looking out for our fellow mankind. Especially the children and the adults and seniors who want to take a walk around the park.”

“That is absolutely correct,” Commission Chair Ron Boskovich chimed in. “It is not these taxpayers’ responsibility to provide a homeless park for these folks to live in.”

Commissioner John Koenig made the motion to approve the extension of the nighttime closure of Petrack Park for an additional 90 days and Jabbour offered a second. The motion then passed with all in favor.

It is key to note that the nighttime park hours do not apply to sports groups or community events that have permission or a permit to be at Petrack Park after 10 p.m.

