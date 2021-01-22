Pfizer Oncology advocate to discuss “Living with Cancer”

Us TOO International is readying for a special Zoom conference meeting that will educate attendees on a health and wellness program entitled “This is Living with Cancer”.

Us TOO International is readying for a special Zoom conference meeting that will educate attendees on a health and wellness program entitled “This is Living with Cancer”.

Scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26 at noon, the special meeting will include a guest speaker from the Pfizer Oncology team who is set to walk attendees through the company’s “This is Living with Cancer” program.

“Us TOO is an international organization that provides information about prostate cancer and the effects of prostate cancer,” Dr. Tom Waters, a Pahrump resident and a leader with Us TOO, explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “They also help organize several support groups to ensure information is readily available.”

One such support group is located right here in the Pahrump Valley. Dubbed the Pahrump Prostate Cancer Support Group – Jim Gregory Chapter, the local group is named after Navy veteran Jim Gregory, who was one of the men, along with several of his friends, who originally founded the Pahrump chapter many years ago.

The group ceased for a time but was restarted once again in 2008 and Waters said it has continued to grow over the intervening years. Gregory may have since passed away from complications related to his prostate cancer diagnosis but his memory and his legacy live on in the Pahrump Prostate Cancer Support Group.

The support group is obviously geared toward providing support and education to those who have already been diagnosed with prostate cancer but as Waters is constantly reiterating, it is also a valuable tool to prepare for the possibility of a cancer diagnosis in the future. With prostate cancer one of the most common in the country, Waters said whether male or female, young or old, it is imperative to learn as much as possible about the disease because one never knows when it may strike either themselves or one of their loved ones.

“Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer, after skin cancer, among men in the United States,” Waters stated. “The American Cancer Society estimates that one man in seven will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, which amounts to approximately 220,800 new cases every year. Fortunately, the disease is very treatable if found early and in some cases, the only ‘treatment’ recommended is active surveillance or ‘watchful waiting.’”

The “This is Living with Cancer” presentation will focus specifically on prostate cancer and will include an overview of the program, resources for older adults, support for screenings and follow-ups, prostate cancer video resources and additional prostate cancer resources.

For more, visit

www.thisislivingwithcancer.com

Those interested in attending the Zoom conference meeting at noon on Jan. 26 should contact Waters, who will provide the Zoom link to attendees. Waters can be reached at TWaters2015@gmail.com

