94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pfizer vaccine approved for 12 to 15 year olds

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
May 28, 2021 - 7:15 am
 
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The vaccination rollout continues in Nevada, and 12-15 y ...
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The vaccination rollout continues in Nevada, and 12-15 year olds were approved by the FDA to receive the Pfizer vaccine in mid-May.
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The vaccination rollout continues in Nevada, and 12-15 y ...
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The vaccination rollout continues in Nevada, and 12-15 year olds were approved by the FDA to receive the Pfizer vaccine in mid-May.

The Pfizer vaccine made it past a review for use in youth ages 12 to 15.

In mid-May, the Western State Scientific Safety Review Workgroup unanimously concluded that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective for youth ages 12 to 15, according to a release from the governor’s office. The work group confirmed with governor’s of the state of Nevada, as well as California, Oregon and Washington.

“This vaccine is a vital tool in our fight against COVID-19 and the protection it offers our families is invaluable as we look to the future and work to protect the health of our communities,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak in a release. “Thank you to my fellow governors for your expertise and collaboration on this process. We are better and stronger together and residents of all western states can be confident in this review.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds earlier this month, and the Centers for Disease Control Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices also affirmed the decision in May.

Nevada, along with Oregon and Washington, joined California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup in October 2020. The work group, made up of scientists with expertise in immunization and public health, has independently reviewed the FDA’s actions related to COVID-19 vaccines and will continue to review future vaccines that move through the federal process.

“I am pleased that the experts in our Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup agree with our federal partners that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is a safe and effective vaccine for adolescents as young as 12 years old,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I am excited that we can now open vaccination to this age group and this announcement is an important step to protecting our children as every vaccine given puts our state one step closer to recovery.”

The governors from other western states also reacted to the news.

“This is great news for Oregon children, parents, and families,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said. “Vaccination is the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones. With today’s review by leading doctors, pediatricians, and health experts, young Oregonians and parents can be confident in the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for youth. It is completely normal for parents and kids to have questions about vaccines––I urge you to reach out to your family doctor or pharmacist and get your questions answered today.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, stated, “The in-depth review from the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup reinforces the fact that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and will help young Californians protect themselves from COVID-19. I encourage those who are now eligible to get vaccinated. Expanding vaccine access to teenagers is a critical step in defeating this pandemic and will get us that much closer to safely reopening California’s economy next month.”

Washington Governor Jay Inslee states, “We are very pleased that teens can now be vaccinated. We have seen an increase in cases among this age group, and we can now make sure they are protected with the vaccine. This will further help us bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The mobile vaccination unit dispensing the ...
Mobile vaccine unit program completes run
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Mobile Vaccination Units that were deployed around the state to reach the rural parts of Nevada has completed its run, the state reported on Wednesday.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times At second to left, CEO Robin Rose Yager of Roses Paradise Ho ...
Home health facility opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In terms of home health care providers, a new agency has opened its doors this month, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and even a ‘Show and Shine’ event for area hot rod enthusiasts.

Getty Images In March 2021, Wells Fargo announced its goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas em ...
Wells Fargo’s newest bond focuses on inclusion, climate
Staff Report

Wells Fargo announced Wednesday the issuance of an Inclusive Communities and Climate Bond, its first Sustainability Bond, which will fund projects and programs that support housing affordability, socioeconomic opportunity and renewable energy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lady Liberty, aka Pamela Morgan, and Dee Mounts, along with ...
Constitutional celebration in Pahrump sees strong turnout
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was a day that both Bruce Schoenberger and Richard Bushart had been looking forward to with much optimistic anticipation and after all was said and done, the two were far from disappointed.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at a 2020 Movies in th ...
Pahrump’s Movies in the Park kicks off this Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

School is out of session and the summer break is upon the families of Pahrump, and for those parents looking for some free family fun to occupy the kiddos this summer, there will be eight weekends worth of entertainment to enjoy during the town of Pahrump’s annual Movies in the Park.

Mail-in ballot in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mail-in voting takes another step forward in Nevada
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Democrats’ bids to make mail-in ballots permanent and position Nevada as the first presidential nominating state took a key step forward Tuesday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Rosemary Clarke eighth grade science teacher Robert Sorrell ...
Annual blood drive returns to Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Born with a condition known as Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, local youngster Michael Welch, aka “Super Mikey,” underwent countless hospital visits over the years for treatment of his condition.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County will be obtaining outside legal counsel to help d ...
Nye County looking into possible mask mandate lawsuit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Over the past 14 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has given people plenty of fodder for argument but perhaps the most contentious aspect of the public health crisis has been the mask mandate, the requirement that residents don a face covering any time they are out and about and interacting with other members of the public.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School graduation coordinator Jennifer ...
Ceremony is set for Pahrump Class of 2021
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School Class of 2021 could be the largest in school history.