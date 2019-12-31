Photo: ‘Welcome to Nevada’ monument sign is in place

The Nevada Department of Transportation has installed a new $396,090 “Welcome to Nevada” monument sign along northbound Interstate 11 (U.S. Highway 93), just past the Hoover Dam Bridge, near the Arizona line.

Nevada Department of Transportation The colorful design also consists of a recessed state silhouette with bold white lettering and the Nevada crest for a distinctive gateway entry that will remain lit at night via a photovoltaic panel, NDOT said.

Las Vegas Paving was the general contractor.

The nearly 20-foot-tall by 8-foot-wide concrete plinth features Art Deco styling with a rounded top and ridged sides as an architectural nod to the nearby historical Hoover Dam.

The colorful design also consists of a recessed state silhouette with bold white lettering and the Nevada crest for a distinctive gateway entry that will remain lit at night via a photovoltaic panel.

“Aesthetically engaging monuments like the new ‘Welcome to Nevada’ sign showcase the state’s unique heritage and identity,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said in a Dec. 11 news release. “It also makes a significant first impression, stimulating tourism and attracting visitors while cultivating civic pride.”

The right travel lane will remain closed for roughly a quarter-mile northbound from U.S. Highway 93, through Dec. 20, as crews continue wiring the lighting components. Work will occur from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, follow construction signage and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT said.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.