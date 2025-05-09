PHOTOS: A lovely day for a ladies’ tea

Sharon Sadler/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Laura Horn, Col. Patrick Nary and Michelle Caird, each of whom took home awards for their wonderfully decorated tables at the 3rd Annual Conservative Women's Tea.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The ladies attending the Conservative Women's Tea didn't have to worry about their tea getting cold, with dressed up 'man servants' making the rounds with hot water and helping to clear tables after the ladies were finished.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Matt Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds acted as sound engineer for the annual Conservative Women's Tea and he was thrilled to welcome the crowd of 100-plus ladies all eager to enjoy tea and a few hours of fellowship.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flowing frocks and fancy hats were all the rage at the 3rd Annual Conservative Women's Tea, where more than 100 ladies gathered for an afternoon of tea and finger foods. The table hosted by Laura Horn earned top honors at the event, taking home the award for Most Elegant Table.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 3rd Annual Conservative Women's Tea was sponsored by A Hope Bail Bonds and G. Dallas Horton and Associates, which covered the cost of the overhead and food costs for the event so that proceeds could be utilized for local scholarships and charitable causes.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Sharon Sadler, second from left, acted as lead event organizer for the 3rd Annual Conservative Women's Tea and she was delighted with the day's turnout, declaring the occasion to be a huge success.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was packed with ladies dressed up for an afternoon of socialization and fundraising during the 3rd Annual Conservative Women's Tea, where all sorts of tea sets were carefully arranged on tables decorated to various themes. Taking home an award for the Most Patriotic Table was Michelle Caird, left, for her red, white and blue display.

It’s not often that one gets the opportunity to admire an array of chinaware, all nestled among the decorations of beautifully set tables, but this past Sunday that’s exactly what the ladies of the valley were treated to at the 3rd Annual Conservative Women’s Tea.

Taking place May 4 inside the Bob Ruud Community Center, the Women’s Tea is a yearly production of the Pahrump Valley Republican Women with a fairly straightforward purpose – fostering community fellowship while generating funds for charitable causes. And though the total amount raised at this year’s event has not yet been calculated, organizers said they expect it to amount to an impressive haul, thanks to the sponsorship of A Hope Bail Bonds and G. Dallas Horton and Associates.

“This year’s tea was absolutely magnificent,” Sharon Sadler, who took point on the event, raved after all of the fun was said and done. “We had 120 guests, not including all of our wonderful volunteer ‘man servants’ who served hot water and bused tables - nor our volunteer kitchen helpers who blessed us with their hard work! I couldn’t do it without them. And the Bob Ruud Center was absolutely beautiful with all the gorgeous tea tables that filled the room.”

Aside from freshly steeped tea and delightful finger foods, the Women’s Tea included several guest speakers and what Sadler described as a fantastic musical performance.

“We had some inspiring speakers,” she detailed. “Each was introduced with surprising personalized intro music, courtesy of our sponsor and volunteer sound engineer, my wonderful husband Matt. First up was Kym Atwell from Katwell’s Lash and Day Spa. She talked about her journey with pageants and family life, then about her move to Pahrump and entrepreneurship with her beauty business.

“Then we had Mary Anne Jimenez speak. She talked about her life experience and mission for her and her husband’s ministry, U-Turn For Christ Pahrump Valley,” Sadler continued. “We closed out the event with a young, talented and inspired singer, Christina Maldonado, who sang ‘Country Roads.’ Her sweet, beautiful voice inspired the ladies in the room to sing along with her.”

The event stoked the competitive nature of many of the attendees, too, with its Best Decorated Contest pitting tables against one another in three different categories. Winners for the 3rd annual tea were: Laura Horn – Most Elegant; Michelle Caird – Most Patriotic; and the first ever male table host champion, Col. Patrick Nary – Most Creative. Each was presented with a gift card to Our Place coffee shop and flowers from Rustic Daisy Floral. All other paying guests were presented with a free swag bag as well and door prizes were provided by Pahrump Valley Republican Women President Stephani Hashimura and Lori Hartwell.

Sadler reported that the lion’s share of the event revenue will be used to support local scholarships, as well as a local philanthropic cause to be voted on by the Pahrump Valley Republican Women at a future meeting.

“The Pahrump Valley Republican Women is an incredible group of ladies who do a lot for this community, especially with the strong leadership from our president Stephani Hashimura,” Sadler noted. “We would love for more women to join our club. We meet the second Monday of every month at 4760 Pahrump Valley Blvd., units 9 and 10.”

For more information contact the group on their Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com