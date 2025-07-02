PHOTOS: AZ Storage and RV Parking hosts grand opening

The ribbon cutting at AZ Storage and RV Parking was attended by friends, family, employees, chamber of commerce members and contestants from the Ms. Senior Golden Years. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The storage units are available in four sizes, ranging from 10’x10’ to 10’x30’, and priced from $95/mo. to $200/mo. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Sumners, Sylvia (l), son Aiden (r) and Justin (far right) at their ribbon-cutting grand opening event for AZ Storage and RV Parking at 2530 E. Commerce St. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

With a crowd of around 30 friends, family, employees and chamber of commerce members, and with taco and ice cream trucks, AZ Storage and RV Parking cut the ribbon for their grand opening on Monday, June 23. The state-of-the-art self-storage, RV and boat parking facility is located at 2530 E. Commerce St. in Pahrump.

The new property has “296 [self-storage] units, and 48 RV spaces; 10 covered, and 38 uncovered,” explains Sylvia Sumner, who owns the business with her husband, Justin.

The storage units are available in four sizes, ranging from 10’x10’ to 10’x30’, and priced from $95/mo. to $200/mo., while the covered RV/boat parking is $250/mo. and $100/mo. for uncovered parking.

“Then we actually have some gravel space in the back, and we’re doing a little lower price-point for trailer storage. We’re doing a special on that right now, too,” explains Justin.

The fully-gated property is open seven days a week; gate hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the office is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “We have 24-hour security. We have the cameras running 24 hours a day. We have a manager on-site that actually lives in that unit right next door to the office, and so we always have somebody on property,” remarks Justin.

In addition to storage, AZ is also an authorized U-Haul dealer, and has mailbox rentals. “We have 295 P.O. boxes starting at $15 [per month]. So a little less than what everybody else is doing in town,” says Justin. “Very, very soon, we’re going to try to get UPS and FedEx,” adding to their existing pack-and-ship business.

The Sumners have partnered with truckparkingclub.com, which matches commercial truck drivers with short- and long-term parking (daily through monthly), by booking through the website. “We have 10 spaces in the back for bobtails and box trucks and we have two spaces for tractor-trailers. They actually have…24-hour [access]. We provide them their own gate code, and then they’re able to come in and park the vehicles at any point. They can drop a trailer, they can drop a truck.”

The Sumners are not new to the storage business. “We launched a different company back in 2022, Alpha Storage, where we do vehicle storage, so it goes hand-in-hand to what we’re doing here,” explains Justin. Their fully secure, climate-controlled vehicle storage in Pahrump has battery tenders, tire pressure monitors and car covers available. “Most of our clientele is Spring Mountain members, just because that’s who we’ve kind of attracted with that price-point,” says Justin, explaining that short-term weekly rates are $175, and monthly rates are $349.

For more information about AZ Storage and RV Parking, visit azstoragenevada.com or call 702-356-1275.

For additional information about Alpha Storage, visit alphastoragenv.com or call 702-246-2524.

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.