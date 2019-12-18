Photos: Big rig overturns along U.S. Highway 95 in rural Nye County
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported that its deputies were on the scene along U.S. Highway 95 in the Beatty area where a tractor-trailer overturned.
The crash was reported about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
“There are no injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a video news release via Facebook. “A detour has been set up while the vehicle is removed.”
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
Beatty journalist Richard Stephens reported that the scene was just past the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue, the street that goes up to the high school.
“Highway 95 was completely blocked, and traffic was being rerouted onto Cottonwood Avenue,” Stephens said via email.
It’s not known what the truck was carrying.
The highway reopened later in the day and the vehicle removed, the sheriff’s office reported.
No further details were released.