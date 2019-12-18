Photos: Big rig overturns along U.S. Highway 95 in rural Nye County

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported that its deputies were on the scene along U.S. Highway 95 in the Beatty area where a tractor-trailer overturned.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A look at the truck in Beatty. The crash was reported about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A look at the overturned big-rig as shown in this photo from the scene. The occurred near U.S. Highway 95 and Cottonwood Avenue on Monday morning.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The crash took out a sign that directs people to Beatty High School. The crash was reported about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken, from a nearby hill, shows wreckers on the scene to remove the truck and traffic being rerouted onto Cottonwood Avenue.

The crash was reported about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

“There are no injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a video news release via Facebook. “A detour has been set up while the vehicle is removed.”

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Beatty journalist Richard Stephens reported that the scene was just past the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue, the street that goes up to the high school.

“Highway 95 was completely blocked, and traffic was being rerouted onto Cottonwood Avenue,” Stephens said via email.

It’s not known what the truck was carrying.

The highway reopened later in the day and the vehicle removed, the sheriff’s office reported.

No further details were released.